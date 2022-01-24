Nicolás Tagliafico has no doubts: he only wants to join Barcelona as revealed yesterday. He hopes Ajax will let him go in front of this chance. ?? #FCB

Ajax are still not accepting loan move. But Tagliafico will push again: he only wants Barça.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2022