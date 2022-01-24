With everything and the arrivals of Dani Alves and Ferran Torres, the Barcelona squad continues to look short, now, with the situation of Dembélé and the recent injury of Ansu Fati, Xavi loses more options in attack and in defense he has few pieces .
The Catalans are so limited in terms of players that some footballers do not have replacements within the team, one of those cases is that of Jordi Alba, the Spanish winger practically always plays from the start, as Xavi does not have a player capable of giving Alba occasional rest, a situation that Barcelona wants to solve in the market and they have Nicolás Tagliafico in their sights for it.
According to information from the journalist specialized in the market, Barcelona has already presented Ajax with an offer for the transfer of the Argentine, although the whole of the Netherlands is only willing to sell the player. However, Romano reports that this negotiation has generated problems for the rojiblanco club, since Tagliafico, knowing the Catalans’ desire for him, has pressured Ajax to release him immediately, since Nicolás wants to join Barcelona at all costs, no matter what other teams are interested in your services.
