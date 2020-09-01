He Athletic continue with the output operation and seems to have tied the sale of Schiappacasse al Sassuolo as transfer, as reported Sky Sports. The rojiblanco team signed him in 2017 for a million and a half from River Plate. He had no opportunities and had to go on loan to Rayo Majadahonda, Parma and Famalicao, where have you purchased more minutes. In LaLiga she could not debut. The scared of young talents thrives … The Uruguayan was one of the sensations in Argentina, although it is far from that level shown. In addition, you have an Italian passport, so did not occupy a foreign position.



In this way, the club rojiblanco continues leaving free chips and money in their coffers. Something vital for reinforcements may arrive for the next campaign. Without a doubt, a very difficult next season full of challenges and a very tight schedule.

