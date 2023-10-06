Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been indicted this Friday on two new charges in relation to the investigation into alleged illicit financing, with money from the Libyan regime of Muammar Gaddafi, of the campaign that took him to the Elysee in 2007, judicial sources reported. After 30 hours of interrogations that began last Tuesday, the former president of France between 2007 and 2012 emerged with two new charges against him, that of trying to influence a key witness and that of fraud through an organized gang.

These two accusations open the way to a new trial against Sarkozy, already convicted twice, for influence peddling and for illegal financing of the 2012 presidential campaign, both cases that the former president has appealed. In addition, he has another trial pending at the beginning of 2025 for financing his 2007 campaign with Libyan money. Precisely from that instruction this new branch, known in France as Takieddine casein reference to the Franco-Lebanese intermediary at the origin of the accusations against Sarkozy for having received Libyan money.

The new charges that have been added today are due to the fact that the judges have indications that the former president participated along with other people also accused in various maneuvers to extort Ziad Takieddine with the aim of exonerating him. An operation that was supposedly what caused the intermediary to change his official version and, in a televised interview at the end of 2020, withdraw the accusations against Sarkozy.

Subsequently, Takieddine, who is currently outside France, again accused Sarkozy of having received money from the Libyan regime, which keeps alive the case against him for the illicit financing of his 2007 campaign, in which he defeated in the second round. to the socialist Ségolène Royal. In parallel, in the first half of 2021, several people tried to falsify a Libyan document published by the digital medium Mediapart which proved that Sarkozy had received some 50 million euros from Gaddafi. To do this, always according to the accusation, Sarkozy’s emissaries tried to corrupt judicial personnel in Lebanon, where one of the sons of the late Libyan dictator is arrested, to achieve his release with the aim of denying the accusations against the former president.

In his various statements before investigators, published by the newspaper LiberationSarkozy has denied all allegations against him, although there is evidence that he had appointments and telephone conversations with other defendants at the time of the events, which he attributes to chance.

In 2021, Sarkozy became the first former French president sentenced for corruption to a firm prison sentence, one year for influence peddling with a magistrate, a sentence confirmed on appeal last May and which is pending an appeal to the Supreme Court. In September 2021 he was sentenced again to one year in prison for the illegal financing of his 2012 campaign, which he lost against the socialist François Hollande, a sentence that was appealed and will be tried on appeal next November.

