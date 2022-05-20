Nicolás Sánchez, without a doubt, has been one of the great defenders in the history of Monterrey. The defender from Buenos Aires arrived at Rayados for the Clausura 2017 tournament and won two Copa MX titles, Liga MX in the Apertura 2019 and the Concacaf Champions League in the same year. Nico played a total of 180 games and scored an incredible 42 goals during his time as an Albiazul player.
The award-winning central defender left Monterrey in mid-2021 to return to Godoy Cruz and live his last moments as a professional footballer. At the end of that year, Nico Sánchez announced his retirement.
On May 18, the Monterrey board announced Nicolás Sánchez as the new technical director of Raya2, the subsidiary team that plays in the Expansion League.
In his presentation, Nico Sánchez said he was surprised that an opportunity came to him so quickly and stated that it is interesting that the Rayados youth squads have the opportunity to develop in this competition.
According to a report by Canal 6 Deportes, Rayados is preparing a tribute to its historic player. The farewell match would take place in June at the BBVA Stadium. This report indicates that preparations have already begun to carry out the event.
So far it is unknown which players will be part of the tribute to Nico Sánchez, what the dynamics of the match will be and what the specific date of the duel will be. More details will emerge in the coming weeks.
