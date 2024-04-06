The former footballer and current technical assistant of the Albiazul team as well as former central defender and former captain of the Monterrey Football Club, Nicolas Sanchezshared his version of what happened inside the locker room of the Inter Miami after the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 where Rayados won 1-2.
According to some media reports, the captain of the Florida team, Lionel Messi, confronted the whistler and some members of the Gang, including the former player himself who made his version of the events known with an audio in a WhatsApp group that ended. leaking and was revealed in hundreds of media outlets where he states that the Argentine star tried to attack him and, in turn, launched insults against the coach Gerardo Martino.
“Messi wanted to fight me. I don't think he wanted to hit me, because otherwise he would have hit me. He had me an centimeter away, he put his fist next to my face. I think he was looking for my reaction more than hitting me. He wanted to eat me raw. The dwarf was possessed by a demon, he had the face of the devil,” is something that can be heard in the audio shared by various portals.
After the incident in Miami, the Rayados board filed a formal complaint with Concacaf for the incidents that occurred in the North American team's locker room.
The strategist of the American team did not lack the accusations of the Gang's assistant.
“Poor idiot, he told me: 'you fool, you're going to cry'. An idiot. I never answered him, I didn't answer anyone. What they did is very serious, but it's part of the show”
– Nicolás Sánchez.
After the controversy on networks, Nicolas Sanchez He shared a video on his social networks taking responsibility for the leaked audio and took the opportunity to apologize to the 'Tata', after the insults he directed at him.
