Seated in the fifth row, leaning to the left, among other anonymous attendees, as if he did not want to disturb, a familiar face is attentive to the debate taking place in the auditorium of the Julián Besteiro Foundation, in Madrid. He observes and attends while on the stage they talk about trade unionism and journalism. The man listening is Nicolás Redondo Urbieta, the same man who led the General Union of Workers (UGT) during the Transition and who is now retired, although not far from the future of the union. His successor, Cándido Méndez, has tried to get him to sit next to him, in the front row, without success. He pure discretion.

It is Méndez who remembers him as a combative person, with deep roots in socialism, and a promoter of the modernization of union relations in the country, of the transition from industrial and male unionism to the most current services and with the presence of women. Those deep roots can be found in the labor movement on the left bank of the Nervión, where this metallurgist born in Baracaldo in 1927 (he died on Tuesday in Madrid at the age of 95) had no trouble imbibing the family tradition of his father, Nicolás Redondo Blanco. , worker at the Altos Hornos, socialist and UGE leader, sentenced to death after the Civil War (later, the sentence would be commuted to 30 years in prison, of which he served six). His son, Nicolás Redondo Terreros, was a socialist deputy, although he has distanced himself from the family current.

More information

Redondo was a child of the war, evacuated to France in 1937, where he lived for three years with a mining family and from where he returned with ideas full of hope, in addition to the French language. In 1945 he joined the union and the PSOE, something that then went hand in hand, and he began to grow in the anti-Franco and clandestine political-social hotbed while working in the Sestao Navy. His rebellious activity led to up to 14 imprisonments, while he was assuming responsibilities in both organizations.

With the passage of time, and convinced that it was necessary to strengthen the presence inside the country and regenerate the leadership (the veteran leaders of socialism were in exile and with little desire to cross the border), he became one of the the most active leaders together with Eduardo López Albizu (father of Patxi López), in his land, and some young people, led by Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra, who stood out in the south.

And then came Suresnes. The French town had been chosen to celebrate the XXVI Congress of the PSOE in October 1974. There the aforementioned group formed a group and rebelled against the old-fashioned leaders headed by Rodolfo Llopis, who was finally ousted from the General Secretariat. Redondo was one of those called to occupy his position. He met the profile and was entitled to do so; but he did not see himself as the ideal one, so he proposed Felipe González, a 32-year-old young man, in a candidacy in which all the opponents came together, while he was running to lead the sister union.

A tandem (Isidoro and Juan, in hiding) well matched and perfectly oiled to face the new times, awaiting the change of regime. Redondo was elected general secretary of the UGT at the XXX congress in 1976. Since 1970 he was part of the party’s executive, for which he headed the list for Vizcaya and became a deputy in the successive general elections until those of 1986. At that time, He signed several agreements with the CEOE employers and the governments (first with the UCD and then with the PSOE) and supported the Moncloa Pacts of 1977.

The deterioration of relations with the Government

But the union’s relations with the socialist government and theirs with González deteriorated without going back. First there were some decisions related to industrial conversion; then, the conflicting positions on the entry of Spain into NATO (“At first, no”, which later became yes) and, in general, the economic policy with which he did not agree (“Carlos, you have changed your trench”, he blurted out in a televised debate to Carlos Solchaga, Minister of Economy and Finance).

The tensions led to his resignation as a deputy in 1987 (he was accompanied by other UGE leaders such as Antón Saracibar) and spilled over with the union’s rejection of the Youth Employment Plan that led to the general strike of December 14, 1988 (D-14), the day that even the clocks stopped (the disconnection of TVE was famous, the only one that existed at that time, at 12 o’clock at night), called by the UGT and the Workers’ Commissions.

It was the embodiment of another disconnection, that of Redondo and González, the two men who regenerated the UGT and the PSOE. Redondo, in view of the government’s drift, had chosen to maintain a hard line with the party and break the transmission belt that had linked the two organizations since its foundation. “We cannot defend one criterion as a union and a different one in the parliamentary group,” he said. “For the Government, the maxim was to grow and then distribute; for the union, to grow by distributing”, points out a leader at the time, who adds that the confrontation between the two leaders stemmed from fundamental union reasons rather than personal ones.

Redondo continued to command. In 1989 he reinforced his aura with the election as vice president of CES. That same year, the unit of action with CC OO was forged with the signing of the Priority Union Platform (PSP) that left forgotten the famous scuffles with the general secretary of the pro-communist union, Marcelino Camacho, which was reflected in that “you lie, Marcelino , and you know it” from another televised debate.

He was re-elected in the 1990 congress with 100%. That was his last term. In 1993 he communicated that he would not appear to renew the position. Although it will never be known if his initial intention was not to continue and hand over the baton (he would turn 67 at the end of his term), the fact is that the PSV case broke out in his hands, a social housing cooperative integrated into the IGS group, in in which the union had a participation close to 50%. Bad management produced a hole of 14,000 million pesetas. The PSOE government stood out. Redondo was indicted by the monetary crimes judge, Miguel Moreiras, and after three days of statements, in which he maintained that the union did not participate in the management, he was released without charge.

The command fell into the hands of Cándido Méndez, son (like him) of another UGT history in which he saw the best head to continue the modernization of the union, ratify the functional independence and rebuild the relationship with the party, consolidate the unity of action with CC OO, improve the working conditions of the workers, and turn the page on the fateful episode of the housing cooperative.