Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. While batting first, Punjab scored 178 runs on the basis of superb batting by captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Puran. CSK chased down the target of 179 to win 181 runs without losing wickets in 17.4 overs thanks to the unbroken first wicket partnership of 181 runs between Faf du Plessis (87 not out) and Shane Watson (83 not out). Watson hit three sixes and 11 fours in his 53-ball innings, while du Plessis faced 53 balls and hit 11 fours and a six. After this one-sided victory, Nicholas Puran’s seven-year-old tweet is becoming viral, on which the fans have put his class fiercely.

Nicholas Pooran posted a tweet on October 4, two days after his birthday in 2013, seven years ago, in which he wrote, ‘Can Chennai be a better birthday gift than defeating the Super Kings?’ Fans started reminding him of the same old tweet for the entire seven years when Chennai has badly washed Punjab in the IPL. A user wrote on it, ‘Why bhai aa gaya swag mil gaya’. At the same time, another wrote that do not dream like this.

See the reactions of fans on Nicholas Pooran’s tweet here-

Aur bhai aagya swad 😂😂 – bear (@lilgummybear__) October 4, 2020

Happy birthday bhai 😻🤲 aise sapne mat dekhna aage se 😇🥳 – Amit ™ (@HRxFan_boy) October 4, 2020

Bol ab😂😂😂😂😂😂 – aakash agarwal (@ aakasha68714893) October 5, 2020

Karma😂 – Shahzaib Patel (@PatelShahzaib) October 6, 2020

Yes! Getting a first-hand serving from Dhoni himself. Now that would be a treat. 4 – Aditya Singh Rawat (@ Catslayer_999) October 4, 2020

In this match against Chennai Super Kings, he played a brisk innings of 33 runs off 17 balls. During this, one four and three long sixes came out of his bat. Puran had earlier made headlines for his fielding effort against Rajasthan Royals. In that match, he caught Sanju Samson’s shot in close style near the boundary line. The batsman was not out on this catch, but Nicholas Puran definitely saved five runs for the team. During the match, Team Fielding Coach and best fielder of his round, Jonty Rhodes stood up and bowed his head in Puran’s honor. After this, he was highly praised by the cricket players.

