While the doors of cinemas remain desperately closed for an indefinite period, what better way than to start the year by (re) discovering the work of Nicolas Philibert, one of the greatest French documentary makers.

The director does not make films “on” but “with”

The UniversCiné platform devotes a cycle to him proposing nine of his feature films. In a short video interview, the filmmaker sums up his approach as follows: “I make films from my ignorance, trying not to get too far ahead of the viewer. ” Indeed, Philibert prefers taking side steps rather than taking the beaten track. His work is more interested in encounters than in subjects. He does not make films “on” but “with”. When he invites himself to the Maison de la radio, he paints an intimate, deliberately subjective and fragmented portrait of this emblematic place of public broadcasting. By allowing himself to go back and forth between the inside and outside of the round house, he explores what is good in common between the antennas of public radio stations, the journalists, technicians and employees who contribute to its proper functioning and the citizens. who finance it.

A work that marked the collective unconscious

Because, at Philibert, the documentary is not limited to capturing the real. This choice of writing pushes him to question fiction. So in Back to Normandy, he finds, thirty years after the shooting of I, Pierre Rivière, having slaughtered my mother, my sister and my brother, actors of this feature film by René Allio.

With this return to the roots of his cinematic beginnings, he bears witness to the importance of a film that changed its own existence and the way in which cinema permeates memory. Moreover, one of his works marked the collective unconscious, To be and to Have. With this film, released in 2002, Nicolas Philibert goes from non-standard to non-standard. Presented out of competition at Cannes that year, then released the following summer, this documentary attracted 1,800,000 spectators.

It’s more than the pianist, the palm of gold, or that Bowling for Columbine, by Michael Moore, who had won the competition that same year. This dive into a unique class in the Auvergne village of Saint-Étienne-sur-Usson gives this unique form of learning a universal scope. What does it matter if his unexpected success has earned him lawsuits, brought by the film’s teacher, eager to receive part of the dividends.

“Despite the controversies and the trials, it did not slow down my appetite or my way of doing things”

And if the teacher was dismissed, the proceedings were prolonged. “Despite the controversies and the trials, it did not slow down my appetite or my way of doing things”, had tempered the filmmaker a few years later. It is fortunate, because Philibert’s cinema full of humanity remains essential, with its ability to bet on the intelligence of the spectators, to probe the complexity of the world and to transform fragments of reality into one of the most fascinating events of recent decades.

♦ In total, nine films by Nicolas Philibert can be viewed on universcine website