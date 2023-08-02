File image of Nicolás Petro Burgos. Mauricio Duenas (EFE)

The defense of Nicolás Petro, the son of the president of Colombia, took an unexpected turn when the defendant announced on Tuesday his intention to collaborate with the Prosecutor’s Office. So radical was the change that this Wednesday his main defense attorney, Juan Trujillo Cabrera, resigned due to “differences in criteria” that prevent him from continuing to lead the case. “I wish the best successes to Nicolás Petro and his Defense”, stated in a statement. The lawyer, as revealed by W Radio, disagrees with the approach that was agreed on Tuesday with the Prosecutor’s Office.

The president’s son was charged on Tuesday for the crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering. He has been accused of receiving millions of dollars of money last year from characters such as the ex-narco Samuel Santander Lopesierra and the contractor Alfonso The Turk Hilsaca, investigated for links to paramilitaries. Supposedly, he told them that it was to finance Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign in 2022, but the Prosecutor’s Office points out that in reality everything went to his own pockets and his exorbitant luxuries. According to prosecutor Mario Andrés Burgos, the evidence is so compelling that speaking on probation is a mere formality. “We could even not speak of an inference or probability. But we go in ‘inference’, [que es] what is required in these preliminary stages,” he said at the hearing.

Petro Jr. and his ex-partner, Daysuris Vásquez, pleaded not guilty at Tuesday’s hearing, just before the judge took a lunch break. When they returned for the second part of the errand, less than two hours later, Nicolás’s strategy had changed. “I want to announce to Colombia that we have decided to start a collaboration process where I will refer to new facts and situations that will help justice. I do it for my family and for my baby, who is on the way,” declared the president’s son. The second part of the hearing, focused on defining whether both go to jail preventively, was postponed to Thursday afternoon. The Prosecutor’s Office will talk these two days with Nicolás Petro about other acts of corruption and other people involved, Burgos reported at the hearing, in order to define whether to negotiate with him.

There were no further judicial news after the suspension of the proceeding. At night, the broadcast of an audio between Nicolás Petro and one of his sisters generated more commotion. Andrea Petro, enraged, blames him for not paying attention to the “hole” she got into and that she won’t help him anymore. “Damn Nicolás, I tried to tell you things,” she tells him in a conversation of which the date is unknown. In addition, Andrea affirms that no one else —which includes the president, his wife Verónica Alcocer, and their children— has had a great commitment to her situation: “I am the only one who is burning up to the fucking loins so that you don’t Put them in jail, Nicolás”.

Screenshot during a hearing of Nicolás Petro Burgos. EFE

The reasons behind the change in strategy were known on the morning of this Wednesday. A report by Daniel Coronell on W Radio revealed that the president’s son and his lawyers learned during the recess of “a series of additional and recent evidence” about new criminal acts. The informant was an undercover agent that the Prosecutor’s Office planted in the security scheme of the president’s son and who followed him during the last weeks, when the scandal had already been revealed. “Nicolás Petro was carrying out actions that helped him justify that money that he received from some questioned people on the coast (…) he is getting good advice from people from the same Prosecutor’s Office and the Police, with politicians who are campaigning who want to win the support of President Petro”, read in a statement.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The defendant and his remaining defender, David Teleki, agreed with the prosecuting entity on the change of strategy. According to Coronell, one of the Burgos prosecutor’s conditions to open the door to the negotiation was that the lawyer Trujillo was not present, who the day before had questioned the Prosecutor’s Office in an interview with La FM. It did not sit well that the criminal accused alleged irregularities in the capture of Nicolás Petro last Saturday: he stated that the officials “stealthily entered the apartment” and recorded him while he was in the shower, they rented an apartment in the same apartment a few weeks before. complex to monitor him and infiltrated an agent into the security scheme. All without a court order, according to Trujillo.

The tension felt in the process goes beyond the lawyer. The head of the Prosecutor’s Office, Francisco Barbosa, one of the biggest rivals of President Gustavo Petro, is the one who ordered the creation of a special task group to investigate the case after the explosive revelations of Daysuris Vásquez in Week in March and is the head of an investigation that could put the president’s son behind bars for more than 10 years. Although the president made it clear on several occasions that he will not intervene in the judicial process, the discomfort is evident. At Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutor Burgos felt the need to clarify that he had nothing “personal” against the defendant. “The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation does not carry out persecutions for political issues. We are investigating him as a person and not because he is the president’s son, ”he assured.

Nicolás Petro faces several challenges. Not only because his ex-partner Daysuris Vásquez will collaborate, but because he will have to create a strategy against the clock without the lawyer who was the main defender of him. It is not a minor matter, as the judge made clear during the hearing on Tuesday: “Please, if you decide to change your lawyer, please make sure, it is advice that I always give in hearings… what do these new lawyers say? Lawyers with the necessary experience of Law 906 of 2004. [Las próximas etapas requieren de] a very technical defense and you have to know about criminal procedural law”.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.