This Wednesday, politicians and athletes asked the Colombian Government for explanations for the decision it made. Panama Sports to withdraw the headquarters of the JPan American games of 2027 to the Caribbean city of Barranquilla for breaching the organization contract.

The ex-cyclist Victor Hugo Penawho was leader of the Tour de France between the fourth and sixth stages of the 2003 edition, he regretted that more than 300 million dollars that Barranquilla has invested in sports venues in recent years have been “thrown away.”

“The Government of change leaves Barranquilla and Colombia without a venue for the 2027 Pan American Games,” Peña wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Panam Sports announced that it removed the headquarters from the Caribbean city considering that it breached the signed contract.

The parties had reached an agreement in October to fulfill the contract, which included the payment of four million dollars for the “organization right” of the Pan American Games, a figure that had to be disbursed on July 30 of last year.

More reactions

Four million dollars corresponding to “the granting of media rights” also had to be paid. Minister questioned Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguezis in the eye of the hurricane because, supposedly, his portfolio was in charge of managing the money that had to be sent to Panam Sports before December 31.

Did not escape controversy Nicolas Petroone of the sons of the president of Colombia, who was left with nothing.

“Let's hope that the Pan American Games can be recovered, what is happening is unacceptable. Barranquilla needs all the support of the National Government,” was his message on social networks.

