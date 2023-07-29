The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office reported on Saturday, July 29, 2023, the arrest of Nicolás Petro, son of Gustavo Petro, the current Colombian president, given the investigation for money laundering and illicit enrichment. Also that of Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez Castro, for money laundering and violation of personal data, which occurred from 2022 to date.

Nicolás Petro, the son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, has been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering and illicit enrichment, the Attorney General’s Office said early Saturday.

The eldest son of the president of Colombia and deputy of the Assembly of the Department of the Atlantic, was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating him for the possible crime of money laundering and illicit enrichment, according to that institution in a statement.

In addition to Petro Jr., his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez was captured, who at the beginning of the year accused him of receiving a large sum of money from a drug trafficker for the current president’s campaign and of keeping that money.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that the arrests took place “today, July 29, 2023, around 06:00 (11:00 GMT), in compliance with the provisions of the 16th Municipal Criminal Court with the Function of Guarantee Control of Bogotá.”

