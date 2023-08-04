After the revelation of Nicolás Petro, son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, admitting to having received illicit funds from the ‘Marlboro Man’ and ‘Turco Hilsaca’, US Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar He urged the US authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Salazar has repeatedly reiterated his concern regarding the Petro government in Colombia, emphasizing the close ties between Bogotá and the Biden administration in the United States, raising the possibility that the US president is providing favors to his Colombian counterpart.

“What is happening in Colombia is very worrying. It was about time. Socialism only advances on dark paths. We warn you. The least the US can do is investigate fully and help find the truth. Colombian democracy is at stake!” said the US congresswoman.

It should be remembered that, during his testimony before the Prosecutor’s Office, Nicolás Petro declared that he had been the beneficiary of illegal funds that came from Santander Lopesierra, also known as the ‘Marlboro Man’ and from Gabriel Hilsaca.

According to Petro, certain funds exceeded legal limits and were not properly reported to electoral authorities.

On Tuesday, August 1, Nicolás Petro informed Colombia that he has chosen to undertake a stage of cooperation, in which he will present details about additional events and circumstances that will contribute to the legal case. “I do it in consideration of my family and the upcoming birth of my baby,” he declared.

This Thursday it was reported that the head of state unsuccessfully tried to visit his eldest son, who is being held in the bunker of the Attorney General’s Office. As it became known, the still deputy of the Atlantic rejected the visit.

