This is the story of a family tragedy, in the style of Shakespeare or, if you will, of the more contemporary one. succession. Or a Latin American soap opera with love, betrayal, money and power. But perhaps it is, above all, a photograph of a society with very little social mobility, in which easy money and corruption are two of the few forms of promotion.

The story has as its protagonist a couple who are no longer such, but who, according to the prosecutor of the scandal that has shocked Colombia, acted as “middle-class careerists” when they were: they led a sumptuous life despite having an income and life stories more typical of the middle class. And they did, as revealed by the prosecutor and they have both accepted, thanks to lies and corruption, in a scandal that has hit President Gustavo Petro directly, although he has distanced himself from the protagonists and has respected, in fact and in word, the independence of Justice.

The couple were his eldest son, Nicolás Petro Burgos, and Daysuris Vásquez. The two grew up on the Colombian Caribbean coast, a region known for its beaches and great economic inequality. Petro did it with his mother and his grandparents, in a wealthy family in the Caribbean department of Córdoba. Vásquez, in the city of Barranquilla, in a lower-middle-class family. While the presidential eldest son grew up with a distant father, first for being imprisoned for his participation in the M-19 guerrilla and then in hiding, Daysuris grew up with his mother Liceth and his sister Gleidys in the populous Barranquilla neighborhood of Santo Domingo. of Guzman.

Almost a teenager and a law student, Vásquez had his first serious relationship, one that already showed his ties to politics and the ruling classes. She was the wife of Pedro Name Delgado, a man three decades older who worked in Elsa Noguera’s mayor’s office and is the nephew of one of the most important political caciques in the city: José Name Terán. Vásquez managed to be a contractor for the District, where Name was known, but life, with her ups and downs, led them to divorce. Then Vásquez met another relative of a politician: Nicolás Petro, the son of whom she had already been a congressman and mayor of Bogotá.

They became a couple in 2016 and shortly after, according to Daysuris’s mother, Nicolás went to live with the family in the populous Santo Domingo de Guzmán neighborhood, in the southwest of Barranquilla. In 2019 they married civilly. Nicolás began his campaign for Governor with the support of his father and facing the entire political class of the department, which was headed by the powerful Char family and had former mayor Noguera as its candidate. He achieved a distant but honorable second place that secured him a seat, and a status and income as a departmental deputy. The couple had acceded, directly and not through their partners or relatives, to power.

They were married in April 2022, in the middle of the presidential campaign of which Nicolás was the leader in the Caribbean, with the presence of the then candidate and all of Nicolás’s family. Less than four months later, Daysuris was at Petro’s installation as president, on August 7, 2022. But just months later she separated from Nicolás, when the president’s firstborn was already dating Vásquez’s best friend. The ex-wife, hurt, told the president in private and later revealed in an interview in the magazine Week the data of the scandal that shows this search for easy money: Nicolás, said that March 2, had collected hundreds of millions of pesos (tens of thousands of euros) during the campaign, claiming that they were going for electoral expenses, and had appropriated them to maintain that lifestyle of luxuries and privileges.

What has been known since then has shown that these revelations were true, albeit half true. The Prosecutor’s Office arrested them on Saturday, July 29, and the following week revealed their evidence to convince a judge that it was necessary to limit their freedom. Nicolás, who initially denied everything, decided to collaborate with the Prosecutor’s Office: after changing defenders, he announced that he wanted to be a present father for the son he is expecting. He thus accepted what Daysuris had already revealed and presented evidence to show that part of the money had indeed reached the campaign, which would be an irregularity and perhaps a crime.

That revelation, on Thursday, August 3, has marked Colombia ever since, and the focus has shifted to the president, to his campaign manager and close ally, to the donors revealed by Daysuris. He clarified that his father was not aware of the two most scandalous, a former drug trafficker and the son of a contractor on trial for possible alliances with the paramilitaries. Beyond the nuances, it was clear that the temptation of abuse of power and quick money was not born in the campaign or with a father and father-in-law president.

In the same hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the first irregularities occurred in mid-2021, when the couple allegedly benefited from contracts for the care of the elderly signed by the Atlántico Governorate, whose head is Elsa Noguera, and the Social Consciousness Foundation. He even revealed a recording from December 2021 in which Daysuris assured that she was going to meet with the governor to “organize” the renewal of the project in 2022.

There is no known proof that this meeting took place, but there is evidence of the permanent communication between Vásquez and the director of the foundation, former Barranquilla councilor Gustavo de la Ossa. The Prosecutor’s Office has revealed several communications between them with the alleged objective of fixing the contracts. In a message from August 2021, she explains how to distribute part of the money: 120 million pesos for her (about 26,000 euros) and 40 million pesos (about 8,700 euros) for him and another partner. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, who served as a messenger of money between them was, surprisingly (or not so much), Pedro Name. Former councilor De la Ossa has commented that he barely knew Nicolás Petro. And it is that everything indicates that the network came from Vásquez’s side.

Then came the campaign, and there Nicolás Petro participated directly, as he himself has accepted. Getting rich was a couple’s project. For this reason, the Prosecutor’s Office has charged the two with the crime of money laundering, and has justified it at the hearing with evidence of the joint maneuvers to hide or put a mask of legality on the rapid increase in their assets. For example, Daysuris put a Mercedes Benz vehicle in the name of his uncle César Emilio Vásquez, after ruling out his sister Gleidys because she was a police officer and part of the presidential escort. “They are going to fuck her up,” Nicolás warned Daysuris, seeking to protect his then sister-in-law and prevent the facade from falling.

The scandal is still open. Vásquez and Petro have been released after agreeing to collaborate with the Prosecutor’s Office. Their commitment is to reveal with evidence the corruption scheme that they woven both in the circles of contractors and politicians of the District of Barranquilla, which has been dominated by the powerful Char family for 15 years, as well as around and in the presidential campaign of Petro, a permanent critic of that clan. and his or her environment. Two opposite shores in ideology and politics that end up hit by corruption and the desire for wealth of a couple that is no longer.

