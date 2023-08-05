The son of President Gustavo Petro, Nicolás Petro Burgos, affirms in an interview published this Saturday with the magazine Week that neither his father nor the campaign manager, Ricardo Roa, knew about the dirty money that he and his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez received during the presidential campaign. “Neither my father nor the campaign manager, Ricardo Roa, knew about the money Daysuris and I received from Santander Lopesierra. [exnarco] and Gabriel Hilsaca [hijo de un contratista en juicio por financiación a paramilitares]”, affirmed Nicolás Petro. And he added: “Obviously, they did not know that part of those contributions I used for the campaign.” The other part, he accepts, appropriated it.

When asked by journalist Vicky Dávila whether President Petro can continue in power, Nicolás reiterates that his father never knew about the money coming into the campaign from these two sources, the most criticized: “You also have to see the degree of responsibilities. For example, with the theme of the Marlboro Man and Gabriel Hilsaca (son of Turco Hilsaca), he (Gustavo Petro) did not know of those contributions. I never told him. He had no way of finding out about those contributions. Then, in each case, justice must determine the degree of responsibility. Nicolás also acknowledges that his “responsibility” towards his father “was not having told him that there were two characters who wanted to make contributions. That is my big mistake, my big flaw.” Regarding another possible financier mentioned, the contractor Euclides Torres, the until now departmental deputy of Atlántico does not respond if he donated resources, how many they were or if his father knew. “Well, I can’t comment on that, because I’m in a negotiation process with the Prosecutor’s Office. There are many facts, many people, many situations that are reserved.”

In the interview, published just a few hours after a judge released Nicolás because he agreed to collaborate with the Prosecutor’s Office, the president’s son also exonerated the former interior minister and now ambassador to France, Alfonso Prada. He affirms that he did not give him any position, as Vásquez has denounced. “There are people who show up, but they haven’t really had any involvement. One of those people is Prada. I want to tell you, and it’s going to sound ugly and they’re going to say Nicolás is a hp, but it’s the truth. I made up to Daysuris that they had given me some slots so that she could send me a resume of a lawyer who was a friend of hers. To have contact with her. Thats the reality”.

The lawyer on the resume is Laura Ojeda, a former best friend of Daysuris and now a partner of Nicolás Petro, from whom she is pregnant. The president’s son makes it clear that the former interior minister never offered him anything irregular: “Yes. I did have meetings with Prada, but participation issues or anything like that were never discussed there, they were like formal meetings, so to speak,” Nicolás explained to Semana magazine. Nicolás also explains that he met with other government ministers, such as Mauricio Lizcano, Carolina Corcho or Irene Vélez, to “get to know each other and talk about the Caribbean region, about the expectations that the government had, an expectation that has not yet been met.” ”.

In the interview, the president’s eldest son explains the reasons why he decided to collaborate with justice. “I want to be at the birth of my son, I want to raise my son. I know what it’s like to feel or what it’s like to grow up with a cold and distant father. I don’t want that for my son. So, it is for him, for my family, that I decide to accept this collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office.”

Answer from Gustavo Petro

In response to Nicolás’s interview with the magazine Week, President Gustavo Petro wrote on his Twitter account this Saturday morning: “What happened to my son is terrible and very unfortunate for me. Hopefully one day I can talk to him and forgive us. As I said before, I will not pressure justice in his case as president, the judicial officials who intervene in his process will be respected by me ”. And he added: “The campaign did not receive any money of an illegal nature and I found out about what happened from a meeting I had with Nicolás’s ex-wife in my office just a few months ago when I asked that they investigate my son.”

In the interview, Nicolás emphasizes that everything that happened happens because of his bad relationship with his father, who he says feels like a political chess piece. “Vicky, it’s because if he didn’t raise me, it wasn’t my fault. It was because he abandoned my mom when I was a newborn baby. That is the reality ”, he affirms. And he clarifies “He, for me, was my superhero, really. But it was always a very distant and cold relationship for him.”

