🇦🇷After Dibu Martínez’s save to Australia, Otamendi pounced on the goalkeeper and hugged him.

🗣️”I threw myself on the floor, because I was all cramped, I was dead and I told him ‘Draw, I love you very much, you’re a crack, the ball you threw is impressive,'” said the defender. pic.twitter.com/DN1tpkXkPw

