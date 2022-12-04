The hearts of all Argentines stopped on the last play of the game against Australia. A rival forward was left in front of Emiliano Martínez, but Dibu became giant and kept the last ball of the match.
The joy was total, everyone came to celebrate with the goalkeeper and there was a special celebration with Nicolás Otamendi. The defender had been one of the figures of the match and he knew that qualifying for the World Cup quarterfinals was in that save.
After the match, the Benfica player spoke with TyC Sports and gave details of the conversation he had on the pitch. “I threw myself to the floor, because I was all cramped, I was dead and I told him ‘Dibu I love you very much, you are a crack, the ball you threw is impressive‘, and we’re more than happy with that,” he said.
In addition to being happy with the classification and with the pass to the next phase, Otamendi filled Lionel Messi with praise. “I read he gets tired of breaking records, he is the best player in history for me, he enjoys himself, he is enjoying himself and we as companions have to feed him all the time. We all have to enjoy being here, this shirt, we’re happy,” he added.
Argentina will play next Friday at 10 p.m. (4 p.m. Argentina) against the Netherlands and will seek to qualify for the semifinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Will Otamendi and Dibu Martínez be figures again?
