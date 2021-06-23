Relief pervaded the community of Campanara, a hamlet of Palazzuolo sul Senio, in the metropolitan city of Florence, and all of Italy after the discovery of the baby Nicola, the 2-year-old boy who had disappeared in the Mugello countryside on the evening of Monday 21 June. The child was on an escarpment about 3 kilometers from his home, in the midst of unspoiled nature. His parents, Leonardo and Pina, had decided to go and live in the Campanara valley to get closer to nature, and in a few years they had started the business of beekeeping, reaching 500 hives, as reported by the Corriere della Sera.

“I approached the farming world in 2009 after a bachelor’s degree in social sciences. It seemed absurd to me to know how to use a PC and never have planted a tomato, no longer knowing how to recognize a poisonous plant from one that cures, stepping on delicious edible herbs, which wood to use for handles or fences “, said the child’s mother on the association website Campiaperti, a community fighting for food sovereignty. “I didn’t want to exploit or be exploited”, Pina adds, “I had seen wild animals like everything else in books so I met Leonardo and others to live with with a tendency towards self-sufficiency”.

The hamlet of Campanara welcomes Italians but also foreigners, especially Germans, who have taken refuge in the Tuscan-Romagna Apennines to stay in contact with nature. Many cultivate gardens, raise animals, produce organic products and handicrafts, use renewable energy and have given life to a sort of eco-village where cell phones are virtually unreachable.

“To have some honey for us, in 2009, at the urging of a friend, we got a family of bees visited collectively; the bees we have now all come from there, the second year we had 3, then five… ”, he continues. “Leonardo, on the other hand, he wanted to be a farmer from an early age. He had the opportunity to attend the countryside by going to his paternal grandparents who were agricultural workers (previously sharecroppers) and from an early age he was passionate about animals and trees but lived in the village so from the age of 4 he put aside the seeds and made the trees grow which then he planted and followed. Not just fruits, cypresses, oaks and even a horse chestnut “.

