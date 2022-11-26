The Colombian tennis player implemented more than 2 hours and 40 minutes Nicolas Mejia to access the semifinals of the Challenger Temuco (Chile), an event endowed with a prize pool of $106,240 dollars and 100 ATP points for the winner.

Mejía, for the final

Nicolás Mejía in the Davis Cup 2021.

Mejía went to the comeback to prevail with partials of 6-7(1), 6-4 and 6-4, ensuring his passage for the second time this year to the phase of the best four of a tournament of these characteristics.

In the initial set, the Dominican was always ahead, on a couple of occasions with a break in favor, but the Colombian knew how to recover and match the contest, consequently, the tie-break would be the judge and there Hardt made the difference. A solitary break, made in the first game of the second set, was enough for ‘Nico’ to even out the match and force the third and final chapter.

The third episode was close, both athletes gave their best in the central field of the Germán Becker Municipal Park, in the end the coffee player was the one who had the best performance to win and the ticket to the semifinals.

Mejía matches his best result of the year, recalling that last July he also reached the best four phase at the Challenger in Cali; In the general count, it is the fourth time that he has achieved it, in 2021 he did it in Challenger Salinas (Ecuador) and Challenger Orlando, Florida (United States), where he was a finalist.

Seeking access to the match for the title, Mejía waits for the Argentine Nicolás Kicker, who beat his compatriot Facundo Bagnis 6-0, 6-2. If he faces Bagnis, whoever is his rival, it will be the first confrontation between the two; the other semifinal will be starred by the Ecuadorian Emilio Gómez and the Argentine Guido Andreozzi.

TIME

*With information from the press office