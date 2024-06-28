I have so many doubts regarding the disappearance of the courier. Nicolas Matias del Rio. The causes of death of this Argentine transporter who disappeared in the last days of May remain uncertain. Some signs on his body would have confused the forensic doctors.

Nicholas Matias Del Rio

Here are the latest updates on this case.

What happened to Nicholas Mathias del Rio?

Nicholas Matias del Rio is the name of an Argentine courier who has been missing since May 22nd. A few days ago however, his dead body was found inside a Arcidosso well in the province of Grosseto.

The place of discovery

The man could be the victim of a homocide following a robbery gone wrong. Since the recovery phase of the body, various causes of death have been hypothesized, although the most concrete one seems to be linked to the suffocation. The man, in fact, could have been killed with a rope or strangled with a bag, but it seems that there are some signs on the body that would not allow such conclusions to be easily assumed.

However, the 40-year-old was found with a bag over his head and wrapped in a blanket. As for those responsible for this gesture, they have been jailed three foreign men who respond to the name of Klodjan Gjoni, Ozkurt Bozkurt and Kia Emrecoming from Albania and Turkey.

New anomalies emerged in the autopsy examination

The forensic doctors who examined the body of Nicholas they found the presence of some anomalies which would not provide definitive explanations regarding the causes of death. Professor Mario Gabrielli, in fact, he decided to investigate with some autopsy examinations extremely detailed to provide investigators with evidence regarding the individual’s death.

They were excluded immediately gunshotsas it was initially thought that death had occurred for similar reasons. The cause of the man’s death would be linked to the suffocationbut apparently it is very difficult to establish the date of death.

Nicolas’ corps was advancing state of decomposition when it was discovered and all this had a negative impact on the utopian expertise. However, forensic doctors are certain about the time that has passed since the individual’s death, which should have occurred at least 10 days ago. For safety, guards have also been set up toxicology tests which may provide some more answers to this sad story.