In addition to the ban on social network X in Venezuela, the ban on the Disney+ and Max channels. The decision would have been made by the regime of President Nicolás Maduro in the midst of the crisis that has broken out in that country after the controversial presidential elections of July 28 in which Maduro was re-elected.

According to international media, Venezuelans report that the Disney+ and Max channels have been blocked.

In recent weeks the Government of Venezuela has been involved in a controversy with the owner of X (formerly Twitter)) and more recently has reported that Anonymous is hacking the computer systems of state entities.

This Sunday, August 11, according to the EFE agency, the Maduro regime denounced the hacking of the website of the state airline Conviasa, as well as the fare collection system on the subway lines of Caracas and other cities.s, actions for which he held the hacker group Anonymous responsible and which, he assured, have already been remedied.

Transport Minister Ramón Velásquez said on Instagram that Conviasa was once again “the target of attacks by the hacktivist group Anonymous” after being hacked on August 2.

Cyber ​​coup

Maduro says he is facing a “cyber coup” after the elections of July 28, whose official result confirmed his victory, which has been questioned inside and outside the country and sparked protests that have resulted in 24 deaths – according to the NGO Provea – and more than 2,400 arrests.

Among other alleged perpetrators, Maduro has blamed South African tycoon Elon Musk, owner of the social network X, for being behind these cyber operations that, among other things, They delayed the publication of the election results but did not prevent the president from being proclaimed re-elected.

Amid the turbulent atmosphere following the July 28 presidential election, the United States is reportedly trying to pressure Nicolás Maduro to leave power in exchange for an amnesty. This was stated on Sunday by The Wall Street Journal, which cites sources familiar with the talks between Washington and Caracas to get the Chavistas to proceed with a transition of power.

