The current panorama in Venezuela is as extravagant and contradictory as the very drift of the crisis that has built the chavismo and its current regent, Nicolás Maduro.

Unable to escape from this tremendous trap, the regime has turned in the air, seeking to attract the large transnational oil corporations to take advantage of the new winds of privatization of the oil business.

The plan is to attract investments of more than 76,000 million dollars this year and Russia is the great steward of that adventure.

The dying Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the once fifth world oil corporation, wants to be reborn from its ashes with local and foreign private investments to recover the oil and gas industry.

The El Palito refinery, owned by the oil company PDVSA, in Puerto Cabello, in the Venezuelan state of Carabobo. Photo: REUTERS

Covert privatization

The device of privatization is built hidden under the figure of joint ventures.

But Maduro and his flock have a problem. Within their own political force there is a strong opposition to this “capitalist” exit that even, at the extremes of fidelity to the Chavista story, they attribute “liberal leanings” to the Venezuelan boss who has dollarized the country to hide the unburied corpse of the bolivar.

In the 22 years of Chavismo, the Venezuelan corporation, whose exports of 3.3 million barrels a day contributed 92% of its income to the South American country, reduced its production by incapacity, inexperience, lack of investment and corruption, up to 400,000 barrels.

A week ago he raised the pumping to more than 600,000 barrels per day but the goal of increasing it to 1.5 million this year, as promised by Tareck El Aissami, the oil minister and architect of the opening of the business, looks more than difficult.

In his attempt to float and maintain power, Maduro deepened his association with Russia, in addition to those he maintains with China, Iran, Cuba and Turkey, his allies of these years. These agreements imply a significant turnaround with the incorporation of private capital in oil and gas joint ventures. It is a treat for everyone, also especially for the old enemy of the United States.

President Nicolás Maduro and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Moscow in September 2019. Photo: AFP

Economy in a tailspin

The background of these mutations are the terrifying indicators of the Venezuelan economy. “Never has a country grown so fast thanks to the appearance of oil. Never has a country been destroyed so quickly thanks to the appearance of the revolution. Hyperinflation in 41 months, drop in GDP accumulated between 2013 and 2021 of 83.1%, total poverty 96.2%, extreme poverty 79.3%, unemployment 58.4%”, Summarizes the economist Jesús Cacique to Clarion, based on IMF figures.

If the sad outlook for the second year of the coronavirus pandemic is added the 5,500% inflation, with a minimum wage income of 0.50 cents a month, explains that another million Venezuelans seek to emigrate to join the 5.5 million who have already escaped poverty. The exodus surpasses Syria’s record but without having had a war.

Moscow has been central in the demand for Caracas to seize control of Parliament as it did in the suspicious elections last December to formalize the legislative package that supports the transfer of the oil and mining sector to private capital.

The alliance is such that in March 2019 PDVSA’s subsidiary in Europe moved its offices from Lisbon to Moscow when the US blockade against the operations of the Venezuelan oil company began.

A monument in Caracas, near the headquarters of the state oil company PDVSA. Photo: AFP

The new office located in the central Arbat street in Moscow was registered on August 6, 2019 and is already operational, the head of the office, Andréi Grichayev, told the Russian press agency RIA. “We started work,” he added.

The “work” is the management of the international accounts of the company, an operation that is carried out with the secrecy classic that modern capitalist Russia has maintained since its communist times.

Part of the seduction of the capitals has been the integration with two opposition leaders in the National Electoral Council that will conduct the next regional and presidential elections.

They are two men of the social democrat Henrique Capriles, a hard opponent but inclined to promote negotiations and who channels the interest of the Venezuelan business community in opening the oil business.

United States companies

Delcy Rodríguez, the vice president of the Chavista regime, trusts, for example, that the US company Chevron as operator and four other service companies -Weatherford, Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Schlumberger-, which have not left Venezuela, will continue to operate.

The official defends a so-called “anti-blockade law”, whose foundations and articles are secret, possibly because they would generate enormous turbulence within the political branches of the regime.

“Without a doubt, the anti-blockade law can allow North American companies to bring more investments … What is in the law are new forms, different associative forms so that economic development and the expansion of investment in Venezuela, both nationally and internationally, can be guaranteed”, affirms the vice president.

There are sanctions, it is true, but they are directed at PDVSA. If the fields of exploration or exploitation leave their influence, there would be no penalties for the companies that operate. One reason, possibly, that explains that the North American firms have not left.

PDVSA in Moscow is reinforced with biweekly flights which opened the Chavista aeronautical company “Conviasa”. Its maiden voyage this week brought in 90 Russian operators, including American actor Steven Seagal, who became a Russian national to represent Moscow in its Foreign Service.

Caracas, special