On Sunday, July 28, 2024, Nicolás Maduro will appear on the ballot again with the intention of consolidating the continuity of Chavismo by being reelected for another six-year term as president of Venezuela, a position he assumed in 2013 when he was appointed successor to Hugo Chávez. The president’s candidacy has been marked by allegations of repression by the opposition, in addition to various calls from the international community to ensure a peaceful contest and to abide by the results of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

In January, Maduro presented his government plan called “The Seven Transformations,” which is made up of various objectives that align with the values ​​of the ruling party and Bolivarian socialism, the model that governs his government’s policies. Among the key proposals, priority is given to national sovereignty in terms of natural resources, science, technology, and income, as well as the expansion of the armed forces and the defense of the Essequibo Guayana. Below you can review the points that Nicolás Maduro promotes.

Security

Maduro has pledged to guarantee justice and human rights. His electoral proposals also include the “expansion and consolidation of military power.”

Conflict with Guyana over the Essequibo

His priority is to continue the defense and development of the Essequibo region, an issue that his government took up at the end of 2023 and which has caused tensions among the international community.

Economy

If re-elected, the current president proposes modernizing production methods and techniques to diversify the country’s economy. Nicolás Maduro’s political agenda leading up to the elections has also reiterated the importance of protecting Venezuelan sovereignty over its natural resources and national revenues.

Environment

The ruling party has incorporated climate change into its political agenda ahead of this year’s elections. Among its campaign promises are the implementation of actions to combat the climate crisis and safeguard the Amazon and Venezuelan natural reserves from “the voracity of capitalism.”

Independence in culture, education, science and technology

Among the objectives that the candidate for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has presented in his plan is “the expansion of the Bolivarian doctrine in its scientific, cultural, educational and technological dimensions,” and the ethical, moral and spiritual decolonization of society is included among the priorities of his government.

Society

The current president seeks to reinforce the values ​​of Bolivarian Socialism in his government plan. The inclusion of all sectors of society, the fair distribution of wealth and the reduction of inequalities, and the guarantee of social protection for the people are among his priorities if he wins the election.

Domestic policy

The Chavista promises “new forms of government” and a “new popular and revolutionary state” as part of his policies, although so far he has not elaborated on the strategy to achieve this. He has also promised to deal “with a firm hand” with corruption.

Foreign policy

Maduro’s Seven Transformations (7T) also contemplate strengthening strategic alliances with the BRICS. During a visit to China in September 2023, the president declared that the countries that make up the group had in Venezuela “a partner, an ally, a friend,” and had previously expressed his intentions for the country to join the international forum. The government plan also contemplates strengthening ties with Latin American and Caribbean countries.