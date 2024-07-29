The head of Nicolás Maduro’s campaign command, the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodríguez gave his first statements to the press, after the polls closed.

According to the criteria of

“We would especially like to congratulate all the people of Venezuela who today voted for peace, voted for permanent dialogue, voted for sovereignty, voted for independence, voted for life. We want to thank the millions of women and men who have not only resisted, but are now looking to the future with today’s presidential election. We want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts, thank them for so much strength, for so much determination, for so much courage shown by this brave people, despite so many aggressions, despite the insults, despite the grievances, despite the blockades, the sanctions, all the actions that have been perpetrated against the people of Venezuela. Here went a dignified people, a brave people, a people inheriting the glory of our liberators to say, I vote for peace, I vote for the future, I vote to continue the economic recovery, I vote for the changes and transformations that Venezuela needs, that is why we thank them.”

He added: “Today has been a victory to establish ourselves in the future. We must of course wait for the results from the National Electoral Council because we are respectful of the laws of our country and of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. We also want to thank the National Electoral Council and its five directors, who today have given a new demonstration of an electoral system that works perfectly and that has allowed the democratic celebration to take place in absolute tranquility and peace. Review the electoral events in any part of this continent, even in other parts of the planet, and you will notice, without a doubt, that Venezuela is an example for the countries of the world in the realization of electoral events in complete peace, despite the fact that there are always those, the violent ones, the minorities, those who permanently persist in the darkness, in hatred, in seeking to pit brothers against brothers, in seeking ways to attack what is the idiosyncrasy of the Venezuelan people, who are by nature supportive, generous, close.”

He also took the opportunity to thank all those who worked to ensure that the election day took place in peace: “We would also like to congratulate the implementation of the Plan República, which guaranteed peace, because now we can say that in recent days there have been threats against the actions of the Venezuelan people and state, and these threats were avoided by President Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan state, so that, even in silence, these actions could be prevented from going against the development of the election. Now that the election has taken place and there is a result, we can say that some violent outbreaks and acts of sabotage were stopped and prevented from happening and causing anxiety among the population.”

“We cannot give results, we will patiently wait for the bulletin from the National Electoral Council, but immediately after that bulletin is issued, we will wait for you where you know to meet with those you know.”

“We had a well-oiled machine in our computing center and in our situation room, which we tested over and over again, which allowed us to know what was happening in real time in each municipality, in each state, and we noticed a development of the electoral event with one characteristic, which was the asymmetric participation in the voting centers. For example, in the city of Caracas, in the voting centers in the east of the city there was a start to the voting with a significant participation in the first hours, but those centers deflated early, and this occurred in all the voting centers with similar characteristics in the country (…) The lesson that Venezuela gives to the world is that we have the strength, we have the determination to do things for Venezuelans among Venezuelans, it is absolutely unacceptable that external factors of any country, especially those that play the role of world gendarme, interfere in matters that only concern Venezuelans and the people. hpy spoke and that voice of the people must be respected and we will all make it respected. My conclusion is that I believe that a stage is coming to an end where the people are giving an important lesson to those who resorted to violence, to those who resorted to the request for invasions, to those who resorted to the request for sanctions against Venezuela, to those who applauded and celebrate that there are still 962 sanctions against the country, and just as the constituent assembly of 17 marked peace for the republic, this presidential election and its result mark the definitive defeat of extremist factors in Venezuela and mark the definitive defeat of the aggressors who attack the people of Venezuela from abroad. A new stage is coming, a stage of construction is coming… a stage where Venezuelans can meet, we can come to an agreement.”

Developing news… Wait for the update.