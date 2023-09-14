As part of his diplomatic tour of Chinathe president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, He met this Tuesday with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping.

President Maduro arrived in the Chinese capital after visiting and participating in activities in the cities of Shenzhen and Shanghai, as well as in the eastern province of Shandong.

After this, the head of state of Venezuela announced that part of his agenda had focused on space progress, specifically on the possibility of being able to reach an agreement to take Venezuelans to the Moon.

He shared the news through a video on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We have declared the partnership (as) a foolproof, all-time strategic partnership, as much as possible. What we are going to is for the Moon to a splendid stage for China and Venezuela“explained the president.

Additionally, he highlighted that in the near future, they would seek to see Venezuelan youth preparing as astronauts in Chinese schools.

“The subcommittee on scientific, technological, industrial and aerospace cooperation will sooner rather than later have as its symbol the arrival of the first manfrom the first Venezuelan woman to the Moon in a Chinese spacecraft,” declared President Maduro.

This announcement coincides with China’s plans to send a manned mission to the Moon in 2030 and establish a lunar base. China has invested large sums of money in its space program, led by military forces, with the aim of competing with the United States and Russia in space exploration.

A ‘strategic alliance’

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met today with the president of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC), Zhao Lejiwhich expressed its support for the “strategic alliance against all odds” proclaimed this Wednesday between the two nations.

Zhao indicated that relations between China and Venezuela “have withstood the test of changes in the international scenario and have remained firm and stable,” reported the official Chinese agency Xinhua.

The leader of the Legislative Assembly of the Asian country referred to the elevation of relations between Beijing and Caracas to “strategic alliance against all odds” agreed this Wednesday during the meeting between Maduro and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and assured that “it responds to the expectations of the two peoples and demonstrates the firm determination of both countries to build an international order fairer and more equitable.

Zhao stated that the APN is willing to “maintain close exchanges at all levels and in all areas with the National Assembly of Venezuela” and to “exchange legislative experiences.”

Maduro, for his part, described his visit as “fruitful” and “of great historical significance.”

