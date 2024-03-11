In assemblies held in different states of the country, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) elected the president Nicolás Maduro Moros as his candidate to seek a third consecutive term in the July 28 elections.

With 4,240,032 participants supporting the decision, elections that took place between March 7 and 9, Nicolás Maduro appears as the natural candidate within a disciplined Chavismo in electoral times.

Although the official proclamation is scheduled for next March 15the election of Maduro as the PSUV presidential candidate appears to be a mere formality.

And it is that Maduro Moras has been in a constant campaign in recent monthsincreasing their public appearances and announcing “new generation” social programs, which include the distribution of shoes and mattresses to vulnerable sectors.

Maduro seeks to extend his mandate to 18 years

In February, Chavismo celebrated 25 years in power, with the last 11 led by Maduro after the death of Hugo Chávez in 2013. If Maduro wins the July elections, he will be in power for 18 years. His re-election in 2018 was branded “fraudulent” by the opposition and the international community.

On the opposition side, the situation is more complex, since they must define a candidate in the face of the political disqualification of Maria Corina Machado, who swept the primaries of the main Unitary Platform coalition last October. Although Machado insists on being a candidate, her application is ruled out for now.

The July date respects the agreement to hold the elections in the second half of 2024, but puts in check the time for the formation of international observation missions.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) has invited the European Union, the UN and the Carter Center to observe the electoral process. The official nomination of candidates before the CNE will take place between March 21 and 25.