The Minister of Communication of Venezuela, Freddy Ñáñez, announced this week that he will present a bill before the National Assembly to regulate social networks.

The minister’s words came after Facebook temporarily suspended Nicolás Maduro’s account on the grounds that he was spreading false information about the coronavirus, a measure that Ñanez called it “digital totalitarianism”.

“Why does Facebook keep the account of the president, Jair Bolsonaro, active when it calls the pandemic a simple flu?” He denounced in an interview with the Telesur chain.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro speaks before the National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 12, 2021. Photo: XINHUA

Facebook explained that the measure was taken after the recent removal of a video of the president on Carvativir, the latest in a series of remedies without published medical studies, which the president promoted as “miracle droplets” to treat coronavirus.

“We are about to raise a bill to the National Assembly regarding the update to be made of the Social Responsibility Law of radio, TV and electronic media to review the relevance that this law may have and the possibilities of strengthening it in terms of shielding that sacred right in our Constitution to freedom of expression “, completed Minister Ñañez.

The Law of Social Responsibility in Radio and Television (Resorte) was approved in 2004 and allows the government to regulate the content of the media by establishing that programming cannot contain “violence” or “terrorism”.

Let us remember that at the beginning of March, the Venezuelan opposition had already warned that the Chavista deputies, who occupy 92% of the seats in the National Assembly (AN, Parliament), wanted to promote a legal reform to “regulate the use of social networks”.

1/3 ATTENTION: The false deputies who usurp the Federal Palace intend to reform the Spring Law (which step is unconstitutional and violates Freedom of expression), to add a chapter and regulate THE USE OF SOCIAL NETWORKS, and imprison those who express themselves against the regime – Jony Rahal (@jonyrahal) March 4, 2021

The warning had been made by former deputy Jony Rahal on his Twitter account. There, he indicated that the newly elected parliamentarians would seek to “imprison anyone who speaks out against the regime.”

“The false deputies who usurp the Federal Palace intend to reform the Spring Law (which incidentally is unconstitutional and violates freedom of expression), to add a chapter and regulate THE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA, and imprison anyone who speaks out against the regime, “Rahal wrote.

“Criminal use of social networks”

Ñañez’s announcement coincides with another controversial episode emerged in recent days in Venezuela, also centered around social networks.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office announced last Sunday it had opened an investigation against two communicators who rated as scam a fundraising campaign to benefit a local television star and his father, who died from COVID-19.

Facebook suspended Maduro’s account for spreading false information about COVID. Photo: REUTER

“Designated the national prosecutor 61 to investigate and punish the crimes committed publicly by the subjects Jean Mary Curró and Alex Goncalves, who making criminal use of social networks They branded Dave Capella a scammer while he was dying of COVID-19, “Venezuela’s attorney general, Tarek Saab, reported on Twitter.

During an edition of their podcast “We will laugh at this”, Venezuelan communicators Jean Mary Curró and Alex Goncalves they expressed their doubts on the campaign launched to cover medical costs for Dave Capella and his father, Ulisses Capella.

“With all my heart I hope it is false, I hope it really is not a scam, but we know too many tales of the character,” says Goncalves, referring to Dave Capella, when reading the news of the crowdfunding campaign published by a Venezuelan media.

A municipal worker disinfects a gym in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: AP

But after the death of Ulisses Capella, which was reported last week, both communicators offered their apologies and They noted that they did not rate Capella as a scammerInstead, they doubted that it was his family who started the fundraising campaign.

It is not clear if Goncalves and Curró broadcast their podcast from Venezuela, or if they even reside in the country.

Both communicators gained fame when they co-hosted the late show Chataing TV, which stopped airing in mid-2014 on “pressures” from the political establishment, as denounced then by the main moderator of the space, the journalist Luis Chataing.

Source: agencies