Amidst the questions that persist over the presidential elections in Venezuela and, now, with the announced arrest warrant against Edmundo González, The proclaimed president Nicolás Maduro announced to his country that there will be a change in the date of Christmas.

During his program With Maduro+broadcast on national television, Maduro first said that, despite the blackouts in the territory on Friday, August 30, “people went out to work.”

“And we supported them. And then on Friday night, for the party, for the celebration. I went with Cilia (his wife) to party,” he told the cameras.

When will Christmas be in Venezuela, according to Maduro?

Nicolás Maduro, during his television program. Photo:With Maduro+

In this regard, he pointed out that the celebrations would continue with the new month: “September is coming and I said ‘it already smells like Christmas’.”

Maduro took the opportunity to tell citizens that “in homage” to them he will change the date of Christmas.

“I am going to decree the advancement of Christmas to October 1st“Christmas starts on October 1st for everyone. Christmas has arrived with peace, happiness and security,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Christmas is scheduled for December 25, 2024, the day on which, according to the Catholic religion, Jesus was born. It is one of the most globalized celebrations, under which millions of families gather to give gifts and share food, among other traditions.

Maduro attacks Edmundo Gonzalez

The Public Ministry of Venezuela requested that the Justice Department issue an arrest warrant for Edmundo González after he failed to attend three summonsesin which they expected him to make a statement in the context of an investigation against him related to the fraud complaint he made regarding the presidential elections.

The investigation is related to the publication of a website on which the main opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – claims to have uploaded “83.5% of the electoral records” collected by witnesses and polling station members to reinforce its claim that González Urrutia won the election by a wide margin.

Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez. Photo:AFP

Maduro did not remain silent in the face of the authorities’ order and said that González, with whom he competed in the vote on July 28, “intends to be above the law.”

“This cowardly Mr. González Urrutia has the nerve to say that he does not recognize laws, that he does not recognize anything, that is unacceptable,” he said.

Although González has not referred to the arrest warrant, he has insisted that “the will of the people” must be respected.“We will achieve an orderly transition, in peace and with guarantees for all, because the truth will prevail.”

*With information from EFE