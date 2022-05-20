The United States took a turn in its relationship with Venezuela. After harsh economic sanctions and blockades for the extraction and sale of oil, the government of Joe Biden announced the relaxation of some measures.

The Venezuelan regime celebrated the relief and said it was prepared to move towards the total lifting of restrictions. Even, Nicolás Maduro went further and spoke of traveling to the North American country for a particular occasion.

Why does Maduro want to get the visa?

We love the United States of America

In his radio program called ‘La Hora de la Salsa y la Alegría’, Maduro showed his happiness at the door that was opened for him to set foot on US soil again.

“I am requesting my visa to return to New York for the Puerto Rican Salsa Festival,” he revealed to the audience. He added that he was already making preparations with his wife to attend the musical event that will take place on June 11.

“Cilia and I are leaving, straight to New York. They’re waiting for me in New York. I really like New York, I know New York very well, I have driven a lot in New York”, she reiterated.

In addition, he took the opportunity to remember one of the wonders of the Big Apple: little Italy, where a restaurant captivated him. “They sell some great spaghetti there… And Chinatown, and Manhattan… I used to spend it there, on the streets of New York.”

After his brief recollections in the best American style, he sent a greeting to all Americans. “We love the United States of America. For the United States, what we have is love and that is how we will continue to move forward,” he concluded.

Will Maduro go to the Summit of the Americas?

As international media have reported, Maduro’s announcement coincides with the ninth edition of the Summit of the Americas, which will take place in Los Angeles, United States, from June 6 to 10.

The meeting brings together the presidents and leaders of the continent, who will seek “the adoption of an ambitious and action-oriented agenda, and the fulfillment of commitments” related to democracy, the climate crisis, education, the effects of covid- 19, among others, according to the State Department.

A few days before the appointment Many wonder if the Biden administration will invite Venezuela and Cuba, since the latter country also had relief.

United States President Joe Biden will host the Summit of the Americas.

The United States ‘rolled back’ the sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump and will now allow commercial flights between nations and suspended the limit on the amount of remittances (money that families living in the US send to their loved ones in Cuba) .

The guests at the Summit have not yet been announced, but with Maduro’s enthusiasm it seems that he would be willing to go to the meeting and not just to the Puerto Rican Salsa Festival. Will they grant you the visa?

