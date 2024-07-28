The president of Venezuela and candidate for reelection, Nicolas Maduro, have already exercised their right to vote in the crucial elections this Sunday. Maduro voted in western Caracas.

After voting, Maduro announced that he will respect the results of the elections issued at the end of the day by the National Electoral Council (CNE). He also called on his nine contenders to publicly commit to the same.

“I recognize and will recognize the referee, the official bulletins, and I will ensure that they are respected. The word of the electoral referee will be holy.” “And I call on the 10 presidential candidates and the 38 political parties to publicly declare that they will respect the official bulletin of the organization,” he told reporters.

However, the president reiterated what he has said throughout his campaign: that his candidacy is “the only guarantee of peace” in the country.

Asked specifically whether he would recognize the results if he lost the elections, Maduro said that the CNE bulletin “will not only be recognized, but defended, in perfect civil-military unity.”

Unlike recent statements in which he spoke of a “bloodbath” if he had not won the elections, this Sunday he said when referring to election day: “I was going to arrive in peace and I arrived in peace, and if there is something to preserve and defend it is peace, harmony, coexistence among Venezuelans. It has to be a day for good to triumph in Venezuela, by doing good, which is the greatest expression of love,” he said.

*With information from EFE