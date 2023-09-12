The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, during a broadcast of his weekly program ‘Con Maduro+’ broadcast this Tuesday from the province of Shandong (China), in an image provided by the Government of Venezuela. MARCELO GARCIA (EFE)

This Tuesday morning, from the province of Shandong, one of the industrial hubs of China, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, on an official visit to the People’s Republic, connected live with his viewers to broadcast a new episode of With Maduro +. He has praised the economic, social and technological development of the “brother country” which he “deeply” admires. And after more than two hours of a propaganda-style program full of nods to his “historic visit”—he began by confessing “impregnated with the spirituality of Asia” and said goodbye by reading some ancient verses from Lao Tse—he headed to Beijing. In the capital he plans to meet in the coming days with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, he said, although the interview has not been confirmed by Beijing.

Maduro’s visit is very long. He landed in China last Friday with an agenda of eminently economic conflict and the intention of finding solutions to the crisis that the country is dragging; and he is expected to still remain in the People’s Republic until Thursday. The intention is to strengthen ties that have been diluted in recent years and realign interests in an international theater polarized by the tense relationship between the United States and Beijing.

“In recent years, thanks to the personal commitment of President Xi Jinping and President Maduro, China-Venezuela relations have withstood the test of the changing international landscape and have remained rock solid,” the ministry spokesperson said last week. Chinese Foreign Minister, Mao Ning, during a routine appearance. Mao emphasized that China is “willing to work with Venezuela to chart a plan for the growth of bilateral relations” and “take the comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.”

On Saturday, the president was received in Shenzhen, the Chinese technological vector, where he was impressed with an aerial show of luminous drones, and has also stopped in Shanghai, the country’s financial capital. There he held a meeting on Sunday with former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, currently in charge of the New Development Bank of the BRICS, based in this city. “It is a bank made by developing countries and for developing countries,” Maduro told Rousseff.

A few days before he had already expressed Venezuela’s willingness to become a new member of the BRICS. The platform has just opened to the entry of six new partners, after a summit held at the end of August in Johannesburg, in a movement that has been interpreted as a geopolitical triumph for Beijing and a race to establish itself as a counterweight to the West. This international platform, Maduro said on Saturday in an interview with the official Xinhua agency, has become “the great engine for accelerating the process of the birth of a new world, a world of cooperation, where the Global South has a voice.” primordial”.

After a meeting on Monday with Lin Wu, secretary of the Communist Party of the province of Shandong, with more than 100 million inhabitants, Maduro expressed his intention to twin this region with the eastern Venezuelan oil states of Anzoátegui and Monagas. During the interview they talked about “the oil, gas, industrial and agricultural potential” of this new connection, as he explained in With Maduro +. Visits to Shanghai and Shenzhen have yielded similar announcements of cooperation.

Beijing is the great financial support of the Venezuelan State, whose economy has been suffering a deep crisis for years, for which Caracas blames the international sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union; These in turn demand the holding of free elections to lift them. The penalties have meant that the country with the largest proven oil reserves on the planet has difficulties exporting hydrocarbons and accessing international credit.

Although the United States and Venezuela have maintained high-level public and secret contacts in recent months to try to iron out differences and achieve a rapprochement, the negotiations have not yet taken shape. Maduro’s official trip to China adds pressure to Washington, while Beijing struggles to keep the Chavista state in its sphere of influence.

China is the largest creditor of Venezuela, the Latin American country that has the largest debt with Beijing: since 2007 it has received about 60 billion dollars (about 56 billion euros) in Chinese state loans, according to the financial database of the center of Inter-American Dialogue analysis. The restructuring of this enormous amount of money has been one of the headaches in relations between both countries and was the protagonist of Maduro’s last visit to Beijing, in 2018.

China, the world’s largest oil importer, is also the largest buyer of Venezuelan crude, according to energy consulting firm Vortexa. Since 2022, the average flows from Caracas to Beijing are around 430,000 barrels per day, 60% or 70% of Venezuelan exports, Emma Li, an analyst specialized in China at this firm, says by email. “These barrels (mostly heavy crude oil and some residual fuel oil) are relabeled as diluted bitumen [de origen] Malaysian or Malaysian crude at Chinese customs,” adds Li. Imports of Venezuelan crude oil do not appear in China Customs data since 2019.

“We are going out, brrruuum, on a train heading to the Chinese capital,” Maduro closed his program this Tuesday, “to meet with the future, to meet with our brother president, Xi Jinping, to reach great agreements that further elevate a historical relationship refounded by our commander, Hugo Chávez.” The role of the Bolivarian leader, who died in 2013, was key in strengthening ties between both nations.

The Venezuelan president’s entire visit has been wrapped in phrases of fascination with the Asian giant. In the interview published in Xinhua, he stressed China’s role in the emergence of “a more just world.” The country, he said, “has inaugurated a new era of the rise of non-colonial, non-imperialist, non-hegemonic superpowers.” And he continued: “Today, [Pekín] “points out the path of economic development, technological development, social stability, independence gained, built and strengthened.”

