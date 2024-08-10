January 10, 2025 is the day that the president-elect of the United States will take office. Venezuela. On that day, the country “will have in Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia “his new president and commander in chief.” At least that is what he believes. Maria Corina Machadowho has offered to Nicolás Maduro “guarantees, safe-conducts and incentives” to leave power.

According to the criteria of

This stance by Machado is a change in his discourse, which a few years ago was more radical and called for jail and punishment for the leaders of Chavismo. However, Apparently, he has undertaken a process in which the key is negotiation.although, at the moment, the terms and whether it is really moving forward are not known.

We do not know what incentives Machado’s team and the international community are offering to Maduro and the other members of the Government, but it is very difficult for them to be accepted because that would mean recognizing in one way or another that what has been done so far with the CNE is then a manipulation of the popular will.

In addition, Maduro has also refused offers, including those made by the president of Panama, Jose Mulinoabout political asylum in his country. Apparently Chavismo is opposed to anything other than staying in power even if that includes force and repression that has already left more than 2,000 arrested, 22 dead and much fear among citizens.

“He is letting himself be led by the gringos, it is very unfortunate that he has started off on the wrong foot. President of Panama, I will try to learn your name, but whoever messes with Venezuela, dries up,” Maduro responded to Mulino.

This whole situation comes after Maduro was declared the winner of the elections on July 28 after the questionable endorsement of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Chavista majority, who at the end of the night of that Sunday declared the official party as the winner. However, to date, the CNE has not shown the minutes that ratify this victory. In fact, the only opposition rector of the electoral body is under the authorities’ profile because he has received threats in recent days.

On Friday, leaving the Supreme Court of Justice -controlled also by Chavismo and from which a sentence is expected that supports the triumph of the ruling party- Maduro said that the “only negotiation” with Machado is that the opposition “surrenders to justice.” And he added that the only one who has to negotiate with Machado in this country is the attorney general. “That she surrenders to justice, shows her face and answers for the crimes she committed. Truly, that is the only negotiation that is possible here,” Maduro sentenced.

“Let him surrender to justice, face the crime and answer for it. It is really the only negotiation that is possible here.”

So, two weeks have passed since the elections and the CNE has not published the data from the 30,026 voting records. In addition, it suspended three mandatory audits to validate the results in which, according to them, Maduro won with 6,408,844 votes while Machado’s candidate, Edmundo González, obtained 5,326,104. The organization alleged that a cyber attack on its systems has prevented the detailed publication of the data, something that has not been proven, as clarified by the Carter Center, whose observers left the country and later declared that the data indicate that the winner is González and not Maduro.

The opposition, on the other hand, published the minutes on a website and concluded that González won with 7,303,480 votes against 3,316,142 for Maduro. And that is because, on July 28, hundreds of thousands of opposition members spread throughout Venezuela collected the minutes issued by the voting machines in each polling station to certify his victory. These are the same ones that Chavismo must have today and that they refuse to make public.

This prompted reactions from the international community. It seems that Colombia, Brazil and Mexico – with the support of the United States – are seeking a peaceful solution. Furthermore, the three Latin American countries were emphatic in their latest statement, in which they demand that it be the CNE and not the TSJ that validates the results.

Combo of photos of Maduro, Machado, Edmundo and Biden. Photo:AFP, Efe and Archive Share

Galloping uncertainty

The truth, so far, is that uncertainty is advancing over Venezuelaa, a nation that has had internet blockades ordered by Maduro and enforced by the National Telecommunications Commission (Conatel) for several days. Social network X, Microsoft Teams, news portals (such as EL TIEMPO) and others are not working. They can only be accessed with a VPN (a virtual private network), but not all the population knows how to use it.

In the poor areas, armed civilians called Chavista collectives are maintaining a kind of curfew on citizens, preventing protests that began to form organically last week.

Analysts are afraid to express their opinions for fear of going to jail and their arrests have been recorded in live broadcasts.

“We do not know what incentives Machado’s team and the international community are offering to Maduro and the other members of the government, but it is very difficult for them to be accepted because that would mean recognizing in one way or another that what has been done so far with the CNE is then a manipulation of the popular will,” an expert analyst in negotiation who preferred to remain anonymous told EL TIEMPO.

Machado has said that the key points for negotiations are the recognition of the results of July 28, a democratic, orderly and stable transition, granting guarantees, safeguards and incentives and ensuring that leaders trusted by the people participate in the process.

Demonstration in Caracas. Photo:THE TIME Share

“He is letting himself be led by the gringos, it is very unfortunate that he has started off on the wrong foot. President of Panama, I will try to learn your name, but whoever messes with Venezuela, dries up.”

In addition, the opposition leader announced on Friday afternoon, in a live broadcast with the famous Venezuelan influencer based in Miami, Lele Pons. In that conversation, Machado said there would soon be a large global demonstration, but did not provide further details.

“If the government does not feel that beyond incentives, there is truly effective pressure or that there is an internal collapse of the system, it will be very difficult for the government to give in,” which is why “the international community must put pressure on both individuals and institutions of the Venezuelan government,” insists the analyst.

For others, “the real negotiations are not known or even known. The only one who has the possibility of offering something substantial and of quality as an alternative to handing over power to Nicolás Maduro would be the United States,” political analyst Carlos Zambrano told EL TIEMPO.

For this expert, the US administration is the one that has the power to lift the sanctions that bother the leaders of Chavismo because “Machado does not have the tools, although he does in fact embody an emotional leadership and channels punishment votes to the traditional political establishment.”

Maduro said on Friday that it is “not easy” to speak with a representative of the United States, because there is also a “power vacuum.” “They are in a transition, we don’t know where we are going. We will always be ready to talk, not as slaves, not as a colony.” Maduro also revealed that “many” in the United States are calling him.

Although the incentives that are now being offered are not fully known, in June, Jorge Rodríguez, head of Maduro’s campaign command, said that “the gringos” had been offering incentives for some time.

“They told me this in Mexico at a meeting that the gringos requested. Maduro told me to go see what those gringos want,” said Rodriguez, adding that the Americans (he did not mention which officials) offered Maduro “the right to choose the country in the world to which he wants to go.”

Protests in Venezuela. Photo:EFE Share

“We will give him millions of dollars. We have a mansion in the Dominican Republic for the first combatant, Cilia Flores, and we will not touch her,” Rodríguez revealed, adding that Maduro’s response has always been to “send the gringos to hell.”

But Maduro, when questioned by journalists on leaving the Supreme Court about the US offers, responded: “Give me respect for Venezuela, respect this Constitution, respect the homeland of Bolívar. Do not interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs, that is the only thing I ask, that they give me whatever. If the United States granted me three wishes, I would ask for respect for Venezuelan democracy, respect for independence and that we reach an agreement of understanding for 50 years.”

Ana Rodriguez Brazon

CORRESPONDENT OF EL TIEMPO

CARACAS