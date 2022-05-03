Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during the May 1 celebrations in Caracas. LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA (REUTERS)

Other past wars, other diversions of shipping routes, other blockages in the flow of crude oil have come to the aid of our tyrants. Nicolás Maduro has not been the first.

The Suez Canal crisis in 1956 interrupted the flow of light crude oil from the Arabian Gulf to US refineries for a few months, and Venezuela largely made up for that deficiency. Although, since the end of the Second World War, Middle Eastern crudes were much more abundant and cheaper than our light ones, the fiasco of the Anglo-French military intervention in Suez did not seriously affect the country’s income.

On the contrary, the emergency came to the aid of the dictatorship of the ovoid and quarrelsome General Marcos Pérez Jiménez, to whom the looting of wealth resulting from boom post-war and the tough competition from the Arab countries had put them on the ropes. Suez was a long way off, and Lake Maracaibo was only days’ sail from the Louisiana refineries. Pérez Jiménez was still able to hold power for another two years and his overthrow was due more to his unspeakable political clumsiness than to fiscal deficit.

Three decades later, we were already part of a thriving cartel of 13 producing countries and that is why the boom of prices that followed the Yom Kippur War, which broke out in October 1973, turned out to be a blessing. It is not a fact known by the general public that OPEC (Organization of Petroleum-Producing Countries) was born from the happy twist that a talented Venezuelan tax lawyer knew how to give in 1960 to a Texan idea, but that, as Anton Chekhov would say, “ it already belongs to another opera”.

The truth is that, thanks to OPEC, during the 1960s we were accompanied by fairer prices than we had ever seen before. However, the predictions that the creation of OPEC would give way in the seventies to the use of oil as a weapon in the Arab-Israeli struggle, were fulfilled to the letter.

The boom of 73-74 generated a colossal transfer of wealth, never before recorded in the world in times of peace. Overnight, the price of each barrel of the Venezuelan crude basket went from 2.70 dollars at the time to 9.76 dollars at the end of 1973. At the beginning of 1979 it was already around 17 dollars.

In the first year alone —from 1973 to 1974—, 10,000 million dollars entered the Venezuelan Treasury, a sum then inconceivable for a nation of 12 million inhabitants. That bonanza allowed Carlos Andrés Pérez to nationalize the industry without anti-imperialist fanfare and pay the expropriated foreign companies down to the last penny.

The manic-depressive picture described by the experts, the cerebral biochemistry of those who make the decisions in the petrostates other than Norway, got us, already at the end of that decade, into the quagmire of chronic debt and earned the first devaluation.

Another war, the one that pitted Iraq against Iran for almost a decade, sustained prices and allowed us to get by, in fits and starts, without stopping borrowing, until the collapse of prices at the end of the 1990s, at the juncture what was called the “Asian crisis”, and an already irreversible political crisis, precipitated Venezuelans into the arms of Hugo Chávez and the socialism of the 21st century.

I do not know a more comprehensive, better investigated, exact and irrefutable description of the destruction carried out in Venezuela during the years in which Chávez held power than the made in March 2018 by the Mexican historian Enrique Krauzeone of the most attentive and scrupulous observers of our reality.

In this essay, simultaneously published also in English by the journal The New York Review of Booksit is read that “during the Chávez period (1999-2013) the production of PDVSA (the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela) fell from 3.7 to 2.7 million barrels per day with a plant of 120,000 people, triple the 1998“.

But at the stage of [Nicolás] Maduro,” continues Krauze, “with the same plant, production is already well below two million barrels per day and is decreasing month after month. This fall of close to 40% remained partially hidden by the so-called “super cycle” of prices between 2002 and 2014 (in July 2008 a barrel reached 147 dollars), but these were also wasted by the regime. In 2008, the Minister of Economy, Alí ​​Rodríguez Araque, maintained that the barrel would reach 250 dollars. This faith in the high price of oil was an exorbitant bet that the regime lost. The effects of the collapse would have been less had the government invested productively and saved at least part of its revenues, as the original PDVSA rules dictated. According to studies, this saving could be 223,000 million dollars”.

The corruption and ineptitude of the Chavista regime, deepened by Chávez’s successor, added all to the drastic economic sanctions imposed by the Trump administration in 2019, acted as a war would have done: they managed to destroy by 2021, and according to independent Venezuelan analyzes such as that of the Finance Observatory, much more than 70% of the Gross National Product.

Despite all this, Maduro is still there while, day by day, the country’s humanitarian crisis worsens, whose most eloquent index is the 6 million one hundred thousand Venezuelan emigrants registered by the independent Coordinating Platform of Agencies for Refugees and Emigrants Venezuelans.

Again a war, that of Ukraine, shoots up prices, but this time the country is weighed down by sanctions that link it with Russia and Iran, its commercial and military allies, countries hardened in the arts of coping with and circumventing sanctions. Maduro has in these a pretext that could not serve better to justify his barbaric autocracy.

In Venezuela and outside of it, voices opposed to the Maduro regime have been heard for a long time, demanding that Washington end the sanctions imposed on oil activity. Others demand that the Biden administration not provide the slightest relief from the restrictions imposed by Trump. Both positions hope to participate in presidential elections no later than 2024. Maduro is confident of winning them.

This issue of sanctions has become a leafy issue bristling with misunderstandings, further complicated by the paralyzing discord of irreconcilable opposition formations among themselves and each claiming to represent a population indifferent to politics, forced into acquiescence before the regime by all kinds of hassles.

Meanwhile, the oil business, Big Oil, which from the pages of Upton Sinclair has been telling us that wherever there is a desire, the business will find a way, has been advancing slowly towards a scenario where it is possible to invest and develop an alternative source of oil to Russia’s without violating sanctions.

Big Oil knows how to work in hostile environments and with tough guys like Muammar Gaddafi or Saddam Hussein. Like Nicolás Maduro, Big Oil does not need free elections to pump crude. Big Oil has also long learned to live with sanctions.

Today the Brent barrel closed at 108.16 dollars.

