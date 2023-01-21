The poster illustrating this column is real. The dictator Nicolás Maduro has been wanted by the United States Justice since the year 2020. The American authorities offer 15 million dollars for information that leads to his arrest. Everything indicates that Maduro will be in Buenos Aires for the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) – the Bolivarian version of the Organization of American States, founded in 2010 under the auspices of Hugo Chávez, Raúl Castro, Cristina Kirchner, Evo Morales and, of course, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Argentine authorities have prepared a special security scheme for Maduro, who is scheduled to stay in the country until January 23. Opposition leader Patricia Bullrich has filed a request with the Argentine court for Maduro to be arrested when he sets foot in Buenos Aires. According to her, the dictator – regardless of the arrest order issued by the United States for the crime of cocaine trafficking (yes, Maduro is accused of cocaine trafficking) – should be arrested and tried for the crimes against humanity that he and his regime commit. A legal movement based on arguments that have already been applied against other dictators such as the Chilean Alberto Pinochet, but which in the case of Maduro should be restricted to the purely political scope.

Maduro is expected in Buenos Aires as one of the stars of the event. Its landing in the Argentine capital will have the same apotheotic meaning that its creator and mentor Hugo Chávez imprinted in his various demonstrations of non-subordination to any rule. In the case at hand, Maduro will show the world that the $15 million bounty offered by the United States only serves to emphasize that he and his friends don’t give a damn about justice. More specifically, the Justice of the United States recognized for having been (here the verb tense is important) relentless with Latin American traffickers who dump tons of drugs in the American territory.

Maduro’s contempt for his people, the region, laws and justice can be explained by his victories over almost a decade at the head of an admittedly brutal regime. Maduro gritted his teeth and faced his opponents inside and outside Venezuela. He arrested, tortured, killed. And? He was not the first and not the only one to survive in power with this record of brutality.

Focusing only on Latin American examples, before him came Fidel Castro and his gerontocrats who are still in power today. Evo Morales, pursued, arrested, killed and is currently engaged in promoting a war with the objective of dividing and stealing a piece of Peru (and if it works, a piece of Chile too).

Last October, Maduro achieved something unprecedented. He managed to get the United States to release his nephews arrested in flagrante delicto for drug trafficking, in an operation by the DEA, the US anti-drug agency, in 2015. The operation was treated as a “prisoner exchange”. The Biden administration celebrated that the Chavista regime freed seven US citizens who were imprisoned in Venezuela. But there is no way to equate the situation of someone who was arrested, tried and convicted by an independent judicial system with someone who was practically kidnapped by a dictatorship, where the Judiciary Power works as an auxiliary line of the regime.

Maduro’s unpunished landing at Celac is accompanied by two other relevant movements. The first is on a regional scale. President Lula, who is one of the creature’s parents, is another star of the current edition of Celac. His participation marks Brazil’s return to the bloc. In 2019, then-president Jair Bolsonaro turned his back on the initiative.

The second relevant event has a global scale. The possible arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Argentines are waiting for the arrival of the Chinese, who would come to give his blessing to the rebirth of the bloc with the return of its most muscular member, which is Brazil.

Xi’s presence in Argentina can be read as a step forward for CELAC – which emerged as an alternative to the Organization of American States, as stated at the beginning of the column, but also as an antagonistic force to the United States and Canada, which “manage too much” in the OAS . Xi, who is leading China’s unprecedented advance into the region – particularly Argentina – will give his endorsement and support for the bloc.

The Bolivarians are back and they came with everything. The signs that China will feed them were evident, but many insist on not seeing it.