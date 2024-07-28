When Hugo Chávez began his revolution with a coup d’état in the early hours of the morning against the government of Carlos Andrés Pérez, a young boy was sleeping in his bed. He woke up the next morning, on February 4, 1992, to the news that the coup leaders led by the brown-skinned, sharp-faced man who was then Chávez had failed. The skirmish had left thirty corpses around the Miraflores Palace. The lieutenant colonel, who wore a red beret, assumed historic responsibility for that moment and was imprisoned in the Yare prison, where he would hold conversations with a plaster bust of Simón Bolívar in the moments when he was not reading political theory. At dawn, the seed was planted for a legend that was to grow in the next decade. The boy who was awakened by all that fuss on radio and television was called Nicolás Maduro Moros and was about to turn 30 years old. His career as a driver for the Caracas Metro had only just begun.

Nicolás Maduro during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, in July 2024. Photo: Getty Images | Video: EPV

Looking back, Maduro’s life is full of more or less sugarcoated anecdotes. Next to the myth built around the figure of Chávez – sometimes exaggerated and often misinterpreted -, raising an effigy in his name is not easy. In his biography it is difficult to find heroic moments, scenes of revolutionary courage. Bolívar and Chávez took up arms, Maduro a baseball bat and the steering wheel of a metrobus. This last presidential campaign with which he seeks his second re-election has been a good time to rewrite passages of his existence. A book has been added to a well-produced film with professional actors in the style of The Wonder Years. At one point, a voice-over of the character who plays a teenage Maduro asks himself: “Would it be better to go play in the major leagues in the United States or stay in my country making the revolution?” That dilemma never existed, neither for being an outstanding revolutionary nor for being a baseball prodigy.

Maduro was born on November 23, 1962, in a private clinic in Caracas. He received his early education in a convent school. He was part of a middle-class family living in an apartment building. His father was a left-wing economist, founder of the People’s Electoral Movement and a member of the Socialist League, and his mother was a housewife who is rarely talked about – very pious and fearful of God, as she recently said. In addition, he had three older sisters who graduated from university. Nicolás was the youngest.

Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, in 2006. FERNANDO LLANO (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

His arrival into the world coincided with the decade of guerrilla insurrections, when the myth of Fidel Castro’s Cuban revolution had already surfaced. These were also the first years of Venezuelan democracy, after the dictatorship of Marcos Pérez Jiménez. Governments repressed demonstrations, arrested students and tortured them in the basements of police stations. Nicolás was barely a child. In his film, that period is introduced with the murder of Jorge Rodríguez’s father, who is now his main political operator, at the hands of military intelligence services. An episode that has little to do with him. Because of his recurring digressions during his rallies or his television appearances, he spent a lot of time in front of the television zapping between Spiderman, Starsky and Hutch and ColumboAs a teenager, he was already studying at a public high school, driving his father’s Ford Fairlane, and his main dilemmas were whether to dedicate himself to baseball, to music in a rock band, or to politics, where he had already begun his activism in the left-wing group Ruptura and then in the Socialist League.

He ended up in Havana, where he studied at a school for training left-wing political cadres. Upon returning to Venezuela, he joined the MBR 200, Chávez’s civil-military revolutionary movement. He visited Chávez in prison, whom he already admired with a burning passion. During those days he also crossed paths with Cilia Flores, then a lawyer who was involved in the cause of the release of political prisoners and who would end up becoming the first lady. Maduro had another marriage before, about which very little is known, except that a son was born from it who bears his name and who follows in his footsteps in politics. Cilia added three other children to that family unit, whom Maduro has sponsored. Together with Cilia and other staunch supporters of Chavismo such as the current Attorney General Tarek William Saab, Maduro fought for a pardon for Chávez’s release and achieved the dismissal of the case during the government of President Rafael Caldera, two years after his arrest. It was 1994.

Nicolás Maduro gives a speech at the military academy, where the remains of former president Hugo Chávez are located, in Caracas, in 2013. Rodrigo Abd (AP)

In 25 years of revolution, Maduro has been a constituent, a deputy, president of Parliament, foreign minister for six years, leaving the mark of Chavista petrodiplomacy, briefly vice president of the Republic and head of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. Since December 8, 2012, nothing more and nothing less than the heir to the legacy of the revolution by decision of Chavez himself, who chose the boy who was sleeping the night he entered Caracas with the tanks. Chavez announced it in a televised event, terminally ill with cancer, shortly after being reelected. That was his farewell, his political testament. “You choose Nicolás Maduro,” he said looking at the camera. To his right, Diosdado Cabello, comrade in arms, the favorite in the line of succession. To the left, Nicolás, the anointed, the chosen one. That image would serve for people to later invent a supposed rivalry between the two. There was none and there will never be. The union between Maduro and Cabello has been fundamental for Chavismo to remain in power so many years later.

The task that the commander left him before he died led him to become president on April 14, 2013, a month after burying him, and to be re-elected at all costs in 2018 in an election in which the candidacy of the card that brought together the opposition coalition, the MUD, was invalidated and which was not recognized by a large part of the international community, which accused fraud. That is where a crisis of legitimacy began, the waters in which he has swum in recent years.

Diosdado Cabello swears in Nicolás Maduro as interim president of Venezuela at the National Assembly in Caracas, in 2013. Fernando Llano (AP)

Many thought that, isolated and threatened by US sanctions, he would not survive in office. His own people would cut his head off, alarmed by his lack of leadership. They did not grant him the talent to overcome a situation like this. They were wrong. Maduro has managed to silence any internal dissent, no one disputes his position. He maintains a control over the structures even stronger than Chavez. He sees himself as a survivor. Those around him see it as unfair that Chavez should be sanctified, having handed him a nation on the verge of economic collapse, with the GDP reduced by a third, the oil economy dismantled and a quarter of the population forced to emigrate. He resisted, he thinks when he looks in the mirror. Now, with a growth of 4% predicted for this year, he argues that the worst is over and that Venezuela faces a decade of resurgence under his command.

To exercise leadership from the shadow that usually covers his heirs like a cloak, Maduro has had to build a government that is more military than Chavez’s own. He exercises an authoritarian presidency with an enormous balance of human rights violations and hundreds of political prisoners, for which for the first time a Latin American country has reached the International Criminal Court. That and other issues have cornered him on the international level, to the point of becoming a pariah. Some displays of openness with Colombia and the White House in recent years have given him back some public weight. His diplomacy, however, has been reduced to Russia, Cuba, China, Iran and Turkey. Maduro is convinced that this Sunday he will be able to win at the polls against the opposition, without cheating, and demonstrate to the world – at least that is what he and the people around him say – that he is a legitimate president, who the people love. If he reaches 2030 as president, he will have governed Venezuela for many more years than Chavez. The commander arrived earlier, while he was sleeping, power was reserved for him later, without haste.

