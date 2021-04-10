His worn label of “I am the workers president” no longer favors him. Neither that he was a bus driver in Caracas excuses him for his poor work performance. Nicolás Maduro shows a reprehensible trajectory before and after occupying the Miraflores Palace, the center of power in VenezuelaAccording to adversaries, non-governmental organizations and, of course, the United States.

At 58, his resume is long but not exactly full of success but of destruction and ruin for the governed. And faces more than 110 lawsuits for corruption and crimes against humanity with documented and certified evidence before the International Criminal Court, for 8 years, the time that he has been in the Presidency of Venezuela.

Since then, The Hague, headquarters of the ICC, is the European city most visited by Venezuelans and international mourners, not for a tourist stopover, but for those who demand justice and freedom.

In addition to the complaints filed with the ICC, sanctions and charges for money laundering, drug trafficking and terrorism that weigh on Maduro and for whose capture the United States Department of Justice offers 15 million dollars, the highest figure among the 12 Chavista leaders most wanted by Washington.

The historian Walter Márquez, one of the complainants, accuses the Attorney General of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, of “conniving and accomplice of Maduro” in his book “Negligence and Corruption of Prosecutor Bensouda” for freezing and stopping the lawsuits filed in the criminal court of The Hague.

As if that were not enough, Maduro returns to the international instance for his alleged links with Colombian armed groups such as the ELN and the FARC-EP dissidence after the clashes that occurred in March in La Victoria, Apure border state, southwest of Venezuela, with the Venezuelan army that left 8 soldiers dead.

The armed conflict in Apure was also denounced a week ago to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, by the extrajudicial execution of a family of 5 peasants that the Venezuelan army intends to portray as terrorists.

The same before the International Mission of the United Nations on the case of antipersonnel mines that the guerrillas place in Venezuelan territory.

Contacts with guerrillas from Colombia?

The complaints were presented by the director of Fundaredes, Javier Tarazona. In dialogue with Clarion, He affirmed that the Maduro regime protects the FARC and ELN dissidents and has handed over territory and farms to them, which is a crime of treason.

The Apure case has caused the forced exodus of more than 3,000 Venezuelans to the Colombian side.

Without going too far, Maduro invited on television less than two years ago the fugitive leaders of the FARC: Jesús Santrich, Iván Márquez, Timochenko and Catatumbo, “to come to Venezuela whenever they want and to the Sao Paulo Forum. They are welcome because they are leaders of peace ”. A confession of part, relief of evidence, say the lawyers.

Javier Tarazona affirms that Maduro’s “cynicism” has no limits, it is public and notorious who has promoted the presence, operations and protection of the FARC-EP and ELN guerrillas in Venezuela are those who hold power during these more than 22 years, facilitating financing of terrorism through its operations.

For his complaints, Tarazona was threatened this Thursday by God given hair, the number three of the Chavista leaders: “We are going to fight it. It is not true that the guerrillas are in 19 states of the country, “he said on his television program” Con el mazo giving. “

But the director of Fundaredes does not feel intimidated by the threat and, on the contrary, assures Clarion that he will continue his work to defend human rights.

Economic crash

Nevertheless, Maduro seems unfazed by so many complaints and open cases against him, as he gains more weight to his burly figure while 90% of Venezuelans sink into poverty and misery, according to Encovi university polls, which has pushed more than 5.5 million Venezuelans to flee their country because they cannot get food.

In his 8 years of managing oil production it fell from 3 million barrels to less than 500 thousand barrels per day. Closing of thousands of companies. In 2019 without Covid-19 Venezuela had a brutal fall of the economy in less than 35 points and in 2020 of 30 points. For this year there will be a contraction of 10 points and in 2022 the IMF foresees a recession of less than 5 points.

Regarding inflation, Venezuela will continue in its fourth year of hyperinflation. IMF analysts predict that the country will close 2021 with an index of 5,500% which will double the 2020 level when 2,960% was recorded.

Although it will not reach the levels of 2019, when it registered a rate of 19.906%, or 2018, when it had a peak of 65.374%. Without a doubt, one of the countries with the highest inflation in the world.

From the collective to Netflix series

None of these brutal indicators keep you awake. Maduro only stays up late with Netflix series such as “Bolívar”, “This is how they see us”, “La Casa de Papel” to spend the days and nights of the quarantine due to the coronavivrus pandemic, as he confessed last year. He did not mention then the anti-imperialism that he professed so much against the United States.

The former Caracas Metro bus driver has had plenty of time for more than a year to stand under the guise of virus quarantine. His former head of the Caracas subway, David Vallenilla, confessed to the newspaper ABC that Nicolás Maduro was “a nobody” who made a living driving buses. “He was lazy, irresponsible and restless,” he says.

For six years he was a trade unionist and bus driver in the public company of the Caracas subway. At that time “he stopped going to work and one day it came to my ears that the young man had become involved with the Plaza Venezuela union. He was a simple delegate, but he made us believe that he was one of the representatives and should attend the acts, “recalls the supervisor who met Maduro in 1992, just when Hugo Chávez gave the frustrated coup.

Suspicions for their nationality

There has been a lot of research on his possible Colombian nationality, which Maduro denied but which is his Achilles heel because it has been officially hidden.

The former constituent and former ambassador to India, Walter Márquez, has carried out an exhaustive investigation that led him through the Colombian registries of Bogotá and Cúcuta.

According to the historian Márquez, Maduro was born in Bogotá and due to his mother’s Colombian nationality he has dual nationality, what disables him to be president of Venezuela.

However, these documents were discarded by opposition politicians and Maduro remains firm in the Miraflores palace.

Hugo Chávez’s chosen one

With the flattery that characterizes him, he wins the lottery to become President. When Hugo Chávez was imprisoned in Yare jail, two hours from Caracas, for the 1992 coup attempt, many people visited him, including Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, his current wife.

From that moment, the love affair between the two became a political project that lasts to this day.

His flattering style and foolproof loyalty they were key to winning Chávez’s trust. Thus he was cultivating their relationship until he became the shadow of the commander.

He was the man of Havana since his early training in the Cuban cadre training school in the 70s and 80s. For this reason, on his dying bed, with Cilia Flores at the head, it is not strange that Chávez named him his heir and successor to his kingdom in 2012.

His rise in the Chavista nomenclature was rapid. He was a constituent, deputy and chancellor before President of the Republic.

It was the diplomatic arm, which allowed him to take a delegation of 240 family and friends to go around the world in less than 80 days several times in a tourism plan for 7 years. He even reached the Great Wall of China with expenses paid from the public purse.

Maduro tries to put down roots and stay in office until 2024, even if the country falls apart.

Until now he has laughed at the world doing what he wants, regardless of the sanctions, the accusations and how much international judicial process falls on him. How long will your good streak last? Nobody knows.

