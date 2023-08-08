Due to otitis media, the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, suspended his public agenda from this Monday, according to information disseminated by himself on his social networks.

Public appearances included his possible participation in the Amazon Summit in Brazil, in his place Foreign Minister Yván Gil and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez attended.

“Today, Monday, August 7, we had planned to carry out the 12th edition of the Con Maduro + program, loaded with announcements, direct exchanges with the People’s Power and new experiences with our youth. However, by medical recommendation, as a result of Otitis Media that I have , I have been forced to suspend my public agenda. I apologize to the Venezuelan people, I will keep you informed,” he wrote.

Today Monday #7Aug, we had planned to carry out the 12th edition of the Con Maduro + program, loaded with announcements, direct exchanges with the People’s Power and new experiences with our youth. However, on medical recommendation, as a result of Otitis Media that I have, I have… pic.twitter.com/qWJOvdINna — Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 7, 2023

It is unknown how long Maduro will restwho was recently at a public event in the state of Zulia, on the border with Colombia, to commemorate the anniversary of the Naval Battle of the Lake.

The suspension of the agenda also included not airing the program Con Maduro +, which is broadcast every Monday on the state television station, Venezolana de Televisión and the entire Public Media System.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

