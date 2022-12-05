Nicolás Maduro surprises by stating that “dialogue is the route with the opposition”

December 05, 2022, 08:19 A.M.

Venezuela’s warring political factions restarted negotiations in Mexico in November by signing an agreement to work together on a humanitarian spending plan and setting the stage for the United States to ease restrictions on Chevron Corp. operating in the country.

Within the framework of this resumption, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro pointed out over the weekend that the route to resolve differences is through dialogue.

“Our route is and will always be dialogue with all sectors of the Venezuelan opposition to create a climate of understanding and respect for the construction of the economic, political and social well-being of the Venezuelan people,” Maduro wrote on his Twitter account.

The message arose regarding the meeting that the president held on Friday with representatives of the Democratic Alliance.

The agreement signed by representatives of the Venezuelan government and the opposition also seeks to access some of the country’s frozen funds abroad and use them to reinforce the public health system and the electricity grid, among other purposes.

The parties agreed to request the support of the United Nations with the implementation of the program in the country, which includes the “establishment of a single trust fund for the protection of the Venezuelan people,” according to the agreement.

So far, neither the parties nor the UN have explained when the projects financed with this money – blocked abroad due to economic sanctions and judicial processes – will begin to be applied, nor from which countries these funds will come.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

International Writing