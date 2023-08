How did you feel about the content of this article?

President Lula said in May of this year that he was in favor of Venezuela joining the group | Photo: André Borges/EFE

Dictator Nicolás Maduro said this Monday (31), during a program on Venezuelan state television, that he had sent a formal request for the country to join the BRICS, an economic cooperation group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South.

In the interview, the chavista said he expects an “affirmative response” from the countries that make up the bloc, which he considers “the motor for the emergence of the multipolar world.”

The dictator also claimed that the Brics have an important role in “the formation of a new world”.

In May, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed interest in Venezuela joining the group, stressing that the decision must come from all the countries that are part of the partnership.

The next meeting of the Brics, whose bank is chaired by the former president of Brazil Dilma Rousseff, will be held between August 22nd and 24th in South Africa, when the Venezuelan request should be discussed.