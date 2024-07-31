The Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro filed an appeal protection in the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) for Protect the election results last Sunday. The opposition has called these elections fraudulent, arguing that not all voting records were totaled.

The opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado and its candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, assures that the elections were riggedAccording to them, the voting records compiled by their witnesses show a clear victory for González Urrutia. Despite this, the National Electoral Council proclaimed Maduro as re-elected president, triggering protests in Caracas and other cities.

During a press conference with foreign correspondents, Maduro lashed out at Machado and González Urrutia, accusing them of having “blood on their hands” due to the violent protests following the elections. “These people need to be behind bars and there needs to be justice”Maduro said, blaming them for the unrest.

Humanitarian crisis and repression

Machado denounced that, in the days following the elections, there have been 16 deaths177 arbitrary arrests and 11 forced disappearancesHe warned of the growing repression of the Maduro regime, noting that these acts will not go unpunished.

The repression to the protests in Venezuela The riots have left at least 11 civilians dead and 84 wounded, according to data from human rights organizations. The Ministry of Defense reported that 23 military personnel were injured during the riots.

The United States and several countries in Latin America and Europe have demanded a transparent counting of votesThe international community is concerned about the situation in Venezuelawhile the prosecutor’s office reports the death of a soldier and NGOs document numerous injuries among civilians and security forces.