The Venezuelan president, who has been on a trip to China since September 8, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, September 12, to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While rapprochements with the United States are slow, Caracas seeks to strengthen its ties with the Chinese ally to reactivate its economy. The Latin American country lost 80% of its GDP in the last ten years.

This is the first visit since 2018. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro landed in Beijing on Tuesday, September 12. Although his roadmap has not been released, it is assumed that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.A crucial meeting for the South American country, entangled in an economic crisis for several years, and seeking to move forward by strengthening its ties with China.

On September 8, Nicolás Maduro, who had already been to China five times, began a long visit scheduled until Thursday, September 14. The Venezuelan president arrived first in Shenzhen, a metropolis in the south of the country close to Hong Kong and the heart of the Chinese high-tech industry. Then, he went to Shanghai where he met with Dilma Rousseff, former president of Brazil and director of the New Development Bank of the BRICS, the world’s emerging economies. The Venezuelan president, who is looking for new sources of financing for his country, emphasized that the financial institution has in Venezuela “a partner, an ally, a friend.”

We met with Lin Wu, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee. We learned about the development experience of this brother town that we will add in a complementary way to the Venezuelan project of expansion of productive forces. We will raise the… pic.twitter.com/d0elymYXOR — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 11, 2023



Oil, a fundamental good to attract Chinese interest

The visit continued with a tour of the Shandong region, another important industrial hub in China. Before taking the train to Beijing, Nicolás Maduro praised the bilateral relations between his country and China in a message broadcast on Venezuelan television: “We are in Shandong as part of our historic visit to China. The bilateral relationship model between both Governments and peoples is strengthened and moves towards a great future. Cooperation and brotherhood is the way.”

A sentiment shared by the Chinese partner. “In recent years, thanks to the personal commitment of President Xi Jinping and President Maduro, China-Venezuela relations have withstood the test of the changing international landscape and have remained rock solid,” spokesman Mao Ning said last week. of Chinese diplomacy, adding that China “is willing to work with Venezuela to outline a plan for the growth of bilateral relations.

Among other topics of interest, Nicolás Maduro seeks to reactivate the Venezuelan economy by increasing oil exports to China. While the Bolivarian Republic enjoys the largest conventional oil reserves in the world, China, for its part, is the world’s largest importer of black gold, an essential resource to sustain its industrial model. It is also the largest buyer of Venezuelan crude oil.

Proof of the importance of the issue for both countries, Nicolás Maduro highlighted “the oil, gas, industrial and agricultural potential” that would represent stronger ties between the oil states of Venezuela Anzoátegui and Monagas and the Shandong region, after a meeting on Monday with Lin Wu, secretary of the Communist Party of this region.

In search of financing

Another issue of capital importance that will be addressed with President Xi Jinping is Venezuela’s debt. Experts estimate the country’s external debt between 120,000 and 200,000 million dollars, although the authorities did not disclose official figures. China is the largest creditor of the Chavista regime, but it closed the credit tap in 2018, citing the deterioration of the economic and political situation in Venezuela. Since 2007, Caracas has received about $60,000 in state loans from Beijing, according to data from the Inter-American Dialogue analysis center.

At the beginning of his visit, Nicolás Maduro did not hesitate to praise China, indirectly criticizing the United States at the same time, in an interview given to the Chinese channel Xinhua. He said China “has ushered in a new era of the rise of non-colonial, non-imperialist, non-hegemonic superpowers.”

GDP fell by 80% in ten years

Strengthening economic cooperation with China appears even more important for Venezuela, which has registered little progress in its relationship with the United States. In November 2022, US authorities granted the oil company Chevron permits to reactivate its oil production in Venezuela, but the recovery of productive infrastructure, damaged by several years of inactivity, takes time.

The United States still does not recognize the legitimacy of the Government of Nicolas Maduro after the 2018 presidential elections, considered fraudulent. Since 2019, the embargo imposed by the North American country on Venezuelan crude oil has hit its economy hard, notably dependent on crude oil sales.Venezuelan production fell from three million barrels in the late 2000s to about 750,000 in recent months.

People look at black smoke from the massive fire in a fuel tank at an oil refining plant of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in Puerto La Cruz, Anzoátegui state, Venezuela, on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Carlos Landaeta / AFP) © CARLOS LANDAETA / CARLOS LANDAETA

Lost oil revenues from Venezuela plunged the country into a critical economic situation, with a GDP that shrank by 80% over the last decade. Today, Venezuela faces the highest inflation rate in the world, which reached 436% in May of this year, despite the dollarization of the economy, accepted by the Chavista regime to provide more economic stability.

Economic problems that people suffer in their daily lives. In 2022, extreme poverty reached 53.8% of the population according to the Living Conditions Survey carried out by the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB).

With AFP, EFE and local media