Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is one of the declared allies of Russia, which is increasingly isolated on the international stage.| Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said this Friday (8) that the West intends to go to war with Russia to “dismember” the country and thereby end the “hope” of a “multipolar” world. He also defended the existence of a media plot to justify the sanctions and actions taken against Russia.

“From Venezuela we denounce that they (the West) want to go to war to dismember Russia, break it to pieces, destroy it and end the hope of a multipolar world where we can all live,” the Venezuelan president said in a statement. act broadcast by the Venezuelan state broadcaster. Maduro assured that the world is currently witnessing a “media dictatorship” of the West to “justify an escalation that could lead to a disastrous war, a third world war”. “The West is lining up economically, politically, diplomatically and militarily for a major war against Russia,” he defended.

Next week, from the 11th to the 13th of April, Venezuela should host what it called the “International Summit against Fascism”, in reference to the 20th anniversary of the coup attempt against President Hugo Chávez, which took place in 2002. it is known which international leaders were invited to the event, the venue or whether there will be coverage in the international press. The topics that will be discussed are also unclear, but possibly the issue of Russia is one of the main topics. In their attempts to justify the invasion of Ukraine, the Russians insist on the idea that Ukraine is taken over by fascist groups.

In 2011, the president of the government of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, proposed a leadership against fascism to the leaders of the European Union, but this was never carried out, much less under that title.