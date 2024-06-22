The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said this Friday that his counterpart from Argentina, Javier Milei, is “destroying” the economy and the State of his country with a “failed neoliberal paradigm.”

“Milei in Argentina, what is he doing? Destroying the economy, destroying social rights, destroying the State, giving the wealth of lithium to the billionaires of the United States, destroying Argentina with a failed neoliberal paradigm, a thousand times failed,” said Maduro in an activity in the island state of Nueva Esparta (northeast).

On the other hand, the Venezuelan head of state continued, the Caribbean country “is breaking neoliberal paradigms,” as it is “growing, defeating inflation and, furthermore, distributing wealth.”

Last May, Maduro claimed that Milei is doing the “dirty work” to turn Argentina into a colony of the United States.

Javier Milei Photo:EFE Share

For his part, the Argentine president said last month that he has nothing to talk about with Maduro because he considered a “dictator” that he is trying to make the presidential election of July 28 “his own”, in which the Venezuelan head of state will seek his second re-election.

Relations between Argentina and Venezuela – which were close during the mandates of the Peronists Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), Cristina Fernández (2007-2015) and Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) – have worsened after the arrival to the Casa Rosada of the ultraliberal Javier Milei, on December 10.

EFE