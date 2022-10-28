The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reported this Wednesday that he sent a message to Pope Francis and received a response, which he thanked andwithout revealing details of what was said by His HolinessHe assured her that he will follow her advice.

“I received from Pope Francis a message full of blessings and faith for Venezuela. I appreciate his words, it is the path we will follow (…) Our country has its blessed destiny!” the president said on Twitter.

Earlier, Maduro had referred to this matter during a televised speech in which he explained that today a liturgy was celebrated in the Vatican in honor of the birth of the Venezuelan doctor José Gregorio Hernándezwho died in 1919 and was declared blessed in April 2021.

This activity, he explained, was attended by the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, on behalf of the Venezuelan State and to deliver a greeting and a message to the pope “on behalf of all the people of Venezuela.”

“Pope Francis received the message, the greeting I sent him (…) I appreciate his blessings for our people, I appreciate his prayers and blessings for our beloved Venezuela, his good faith for our country,” he reiterated.

Pope Francis, your message has reached me.rest assured that we will continue like this,” added the president without revealing what message he was referring to.

EFE