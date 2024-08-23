The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Madurosaid this Thursday the standard-bearer of the largest opposition coalition in the Caribbean nationEdmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, It is the representation of the “disloyalty” to the Constitution, to public authorities and citizens.

“He is the representation of disloyalty to the Constitution, to the public powers and to the people, he deceived a group of followers with false offers and abandoned them. What can anyone who voted for that man think of his cowardice, “Who doesn’t show his face, who doesn’t go out on the streets?” said the president in a televised event.

Maduro asked, before a crowd in the state of La Guaira (north), where González Urrutia is.

“Where did the coward Edmundo González Urrutia hide? Why is he hiding?“Why doesn’t he go out on the street? What is he hiding from?” he asked.

The president recalled that the opposition leader was summoned by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) for the process of “verification” of the electoral result of the July 28 elections, and did not appear before the magistrates of the Electoral Chamber.

“The Supreme Court legally summoned him and he refused to attend, summoned him again several times and he refused to attend, so the court declared him in contempt of court and that has severe legal, criminal and administrative consequences,” he said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court – presided over by Chavista Caryslia Rodríguez – confirmed the results announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which declared Maduro the winner for a third consecutive six-year term in power, which was described as fraud by the majority opposition, which insists on González Urrutia’s “victory.”

The leader of the main opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – rejected the TSJ ruling, and said that “sovereignty resides, untransferably, in the people.”

The opposition claims that its candidate won by a wide margin, and published “83.5% of the minutes” to reinforce its claim, which has been supported by several countries and national and international organizations.

The TSJ assumed the “validation” of the results at the request of Maduro, who filed an appeal that was never known and for which the 10 former candidates were summoned, although González Urrutia declined to attend, considering that this verification is not the responsibility of the Supreme Court, but of the CNE, which after 25 days of the elections, has not yet published the disaggregated data, despite the fact that it is contemplated in the schedule.

