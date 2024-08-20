Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused his Argentine counterpart on Monday, Javier Milei, of spending more than 100 million dollars of the southern country’s budget on bot attacks against the Caribbean nation.

The Chavista leader denounced an “increase in cyber warfare against the country through bots” from Argentina, following the presidential elections in Venezuela, in which Maduro, According to the National Electoral Council (CNE), he was re-elected for a third consecutive six-year term, a result branded as “fraud” and “scam” by Milei’s government.

“What bot farms are attacking us from Argentina? Milei’s bot farms, from fascism, with money from the Argentine Government budget, “They spent more than 100 million dollars on the attacks in the last two weeks,” he said, without showing any evidence, during his weekly program ‘Con Maduro +’, broadcast on the state channel VTV.

He also noted that This type of attack has also been reported from Spain, by the “far right” of the European country, and from Mexico, without accusing anyone directly for these actions.

“(The bots) harass you, the bot war has one goal, to make you feel rejected, attacked, alone, to make you afraid of not having social recognition or rejection, and it has another goal, to fill the mind of some madman with hate so that, one day, You walk down the street and you are verbally or physically attacked, it is a very dirty fascist campaign.“, Maduro added.

Argentina was one of the first countries to call it a “fraud” the results announced by the CNE and recently recognized the majority opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, as the “undisputed winner” of the presidential elections.

EFE AGENCY