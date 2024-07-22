The president of VenezuelaNicolás Maduro, assured this Sunday, during a campaign event in the west of the country, that he has the support of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and its members in view of the presidential elections next Sunday, in which it seeks re-election.

“I have the experience, I am prepared, I have this beautiful and brave people, I have the support of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and the military, I have the support of the civic-military-police union, I am Nicolás Maduro Moros and I will win the presidential elections next Sunday, July 28th”he said in Barinas state.

According to Article 328 of the Constitution, the Armed Forces “constitute an essentially professional institution, without political militancy” and indicate that, in the “fulfillment of its functions, it is at the exclusive service of the Nation and in no case at the service of any person or political party.”

The Chavista leader, in power since 2013, also He reiterated his call to his followers to vote for him in the elections – in which he will compete against nine candidatesincluding that of the main opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, with the aim of “having the greatest victory in the electoral history of Venezuela.”

This Saturday, during an event in the state of Bolívar (south, bordering Brazil), Maduro said he was the first of “many Chavista presidents” that – he predicted – the Caribbean country will have during the 21st century.

Supporters of Venezuelan President and re-election candidate Nicolas Maduro hold signs at a campaign event in Caracas on Thursday. Photo:EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ Share

The president has visited more than a hundred cities as part of the electoral campaignwhich formally began on July 4 and ends next Thursday, when Chavismo, as announced this Saturday, will carry out a “takeover” of Caracas for 12 continuous hours.

Recently, González Urrutia promised to modernize the FANB for the “new military strategic scenarios” that are looming at the national and global level” if he wins the presidential election.

The former ambassador said that a modernized military institution “will be able to provide guarantees of internal stability, deterrence, persuasion, respect for the rule of law, security and defense of our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

