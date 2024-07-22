Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Sunday that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, “has made the most sensible and correct decision” by abandoning the race for re-election in the North American country.

“You made the most sensible and correct decision, you prioritized your family, your health, and you realized that, at that age and with your health weakened, you could not take the reins of your country, much less run for president. It was a responsible attitude, President Biden,” Maduro said during an event held in the state of Barinas (west).

However, in his announcement, the US president did not mention his family or his health, and as an explanation for his decision he said that what was best for his country was for him to step down and “focus solely on fulfilling” his “duties as president for the remainder” of his term.

Maduro also said he knows his American counterpart, with whose government he has maintained a “permanent dialogue” that, he said, remains active, with “dialogue commissions,” although he did not offer further details about the conversations between the two countries, which have not had diplomatic relations since 2019.

“I only tell you, President Biden, rest easy with your conscience, because you made a wise and correct decision, and from Venezuela I, President of the Republic, wish you good health and a long life, President Biden,” added the Chavista leader.

After a tough few weeks with growing criticism over the suitability of his candidacy, the US president decided on Sunday to abandon the race for re-election “in the interest” of the Democratic Party and his country, and offered his support to the vice president, Kamala Harris, who confirmed her intention to “obtain and win” the nomination for the elections on November 5.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while my intention has been to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country that I step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden, 81, said in a letter to the nation.

Minutes later, Harris herself accepted responsibility and stated that she intends to “obtain and win” the Democratic nomination for President of the United States, although in the first hours of Biden’s historic decision only a few voices offered explicit support.

Biden finally gave in to pressure from within his own party following his disastrous performance in the first debate of the race for the White House against Donald Trump, which was held on June 27 and in which he appeared disoriented at times, a situation that fueled the controversy over his advanced age.

