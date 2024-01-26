Venezuelan President Maduro: Barbados Accords Need 'Intensive Care'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Barbados' agreements with the opposition and the United States were “wounded” and needed “intensive therapy.” This is reported by El País.

“Today the Barbados Accords are wounded, I am sending them to intensive care. I hope we can maintain these agreements without plotting against me,” Maduro said.

The President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez, also spoke out about the failure of the Barbados Agreements. “They want free elections, and President Maduro cannot go outside without being attacked,” he said during a speech in parliament.

Earlier in Venezuela, 32 people were arrested on charges of conspiracy against Nicolas Maduro. After the president’s statements about the involvement of the United States and the opposition in the person of Maria Corina Machado in the situation, she appealed to the international community with a request to stop the “Bolivarian rage and madness” of President Maduro.