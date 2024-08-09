The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, rejected this Friday the asylum proposal of his Panamanian counterpart, José Raúl Mulino, as well as guarantees from the United States to resolve the crisis following the presidential elections in which the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared the president the winner amid serious indications of fraud.

Through the state channel VTV, Maduro asked the president of Panama to govern his country and not try to do so in Venezuela, while demanding respect from the United States.

“I am happy that the United States (…) is willing to give me whatever it takes (…) I would ask for respect for Venezuelan democracy. Secondly, respect for the independence and stability of Venezuela. Thirdly, that we reach an agreement of understanding for 50 years where they stay where they are and let Venezuela be at peace,” said the president.

Nicolás Maduro after appearing before the TSJ Photo:AFP

On the other hand, Maduro said that Mulino sent him a message, after assuming office, to “count on him” and to promise that relations between Venezuela and Panama would be resumed, but Then the head of the US Southern Command “visited” him, and after a meeting – Maduro continued – “he came out in an uproar” to call a summit to deal with the post-electoral crisis in the Caribbean country.

“Latin America and the Caribbean unanimously told him (Mulino): ‘Who are you, my friend? You made a mistake, you do not have the authority to call a summit,'” said the Venezuelan president.

However, last Thursday, Mulino reported that between six and seven presidents confirmed their attendance at this meeting, while also raising the possibility of it taking place next week, when several leaders will coincide in the Dominican Republic at the swearing-in ceremony of Luis Abinader as re-elected president.

Maduro warned Mulino that “whoever messes with Venezuela will dry up” and “do badly”, after the president of Panama proposed the summit to “try out more actions that support democracy and the popular will” of the Caribbean country.

Mulino was involved in various controversies as Minister of Public Security. Photo:AFP

The Panamanian President’s asylum proposal

Precisely this Friday, Mulino did not rule out the option of offering political asylum to Maduro and other members of Chavismo, if necessary to resolve the crisis in the Caribbean country following the disputed presidential elections.

“If that is the contribution Panama has to make to get out of this, putting our land so that this man (Maduro) and his family can leave Venezuela, Panama would do it, without a doubt,” Mulino said in an interview with CNN.

This is not the first time that Panama has faced this type of problem with political figures on the run.

Mulino pointed out several times during the interview that “this is not the first time that Panama has faced this type of problem with political figures on the run” and that “there have been other leaders who have fled, who have fallen here, with the idea that Panama would provide a solution to the political and internal problems.”

Both Panama and the United States do not recognize the results announced by the Venezuelan electoral body and stated that the winner of the presidential elections is the standard-bearer of the largest opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, who gathered “83.5%” of the electoral records that – he claims – demonstrate his victory, something that Maduro considers as “forged documents.”