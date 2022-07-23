The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, received this Friday in Caracas a bronze replica of the left foot of Diego Armando Maradona by the collaborator and friend of the athlete Stefano Ceci, who is in the country in order to promote the footballer’s legacy.

The delivery of the replica took place in the presidential palace of Miraflores, in Caracas, where Maduro received Ceci and recalled the friendship he established with the Argentine soccer player, the presidential press reported in a statement.

“The replica of the left foot of ‘el lint’ is made of bronze material, becoming one more piece that the Venezuelan president will keep as a tribute to the great athlete of sister Argentina“, noted the press release.

Ceci came to Venezuela as part of his work in the promotion and promotion of “projects linked to the history and image” of the Argentine, world soccer idol.

On his Twitter account, Maduro celebrated Ceci’s visit and recalled his sports career and friendship with Maradona.

Nice visit from Stefano Ceci, manager and friend of the great Diego Armando Maradona, whom I thank for this sculpture of the left foot of the “Golden Boy”. So many memories of “El Pelusa”, his plays, irreverence, his social struggle and his great love for Venezuela. Diego Always Present! pic.twitter.com/0J35EmxcqN – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 23, 2022

“Pleasant visit from Stefano Ceci, manager and friend of the great Diego Armando Maradona, whom I thank for this sculpture of the ‘golden boy”s left foot. So many memories of ‘el lint’, his plays, irreverence, his social struggle and his great love for Venezuela Diego always present!” Said the national president.

Maradona died on November 25, 2020 at his residence, in the province of Buenos Aires, at the age of 60, due to cardiac arrest.

Before, he expressed his support for the Maduro Administration on numerous occasions, especially when it was questioned by a large part of the international community that pointed to it as dictatorial and authoritarian.

EFE

