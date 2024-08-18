The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Morosasked Parliament on Saturday, August 17, to approve “very fast” the law against the Fascism, neo-fascism and hate crimeswhich contemplates, among other things, sanctioning those who promote acts of “violence” in the country, a product of “intolerance.”

According to the criteria of

“We are facing an evil, fascist people. Do you understand what fascism is? It is hatred, intolerance, converted into violence,” said Maduro in reference to the largest opposition coalition, at the end of a demonstration in which his supporters and state officials supported the president’s “victory” in the presidential elections, a triumph questioned inside and outside the country.

He also noted that if the Government had not “anti-Chavez protests defeated on Monday, July 29” against the official result of the elections, which the authorities described as “violent” and directed by opposition politicians, “on Tuesday 30th, they would have gone to kill more than one” of those present at the event.

AME1322. CARACAS (VENEZUELA), 08/17/2024.- The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (c), walks with his wife, Cilia Flores, and the first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello (i), during a demonstration in favor of the Maduro Government, this Saturday in Caracas (Venezuela). Maduro asked Parliament to approve “very quickly” the law against fascism, neo-fascism and hate crimes, which contemplates, among other things, sanctioning those who promote acts of “violence” in the country, a product of “intolerance”. EFE / Miguel Gutiérrez Photo:EFE Share

“Therefore, I support with all my strength what the people are doing with the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) and I ask that the law against fascism, neo-fascism and hate crimes be passed very quickly,” he added.

In the activity, broadcast by the VTV channel, the president of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, said that he has heard “a violent extremist”, a person, whose name he did not pronounce, who – he assured – “He only wants hatred among Venezuelans” and so – he stressed – its “end” has come.

Maria Corina Machado is called an extremist

“This is your end, sayona (as some Chavistas call María Corina Machado). And these laws that we are discussing are to provide the people of Venezuela with tools to fight against a scourge (…). With fascism, nothing, with fascism there is no negotiation, Fascism is confronted, fascism is defeated, fascism is annihilated and extinguished,” Rodriguez said.

In this regard, the deputy – who did not specify when or where he had heard the “extremist” or what words of “violence” she was referring to – said that the “contributions” of the bill against fascism are being discussed throughout the country, so that “nothing is missed” in this fight.

EFE AGENCY